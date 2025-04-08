Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bill to define biological sexes in law passes Senate

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//April 8, 2025//

Home>Featured News>

Bill to define biological sexes in law passes Senate

gender identity, transgender, judge, lawsuit

(Deposit Photos)

Bill to define biological sexes in law passes Senate

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//April 8, 2025//

A bill that would provide statutory definitions for terms such as “boy,” “father,” “female,” “girl,” and “male” passed the Senate Tuesday despite strong opposition from Democrats.

House Bill 2062, dubbed the Arizona Sex-based Terms Act, also aims to protect single sex spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, domestic violence shelters and sexual assault crisis centers. In addition, the bill requires any publicly collected data from the state and its political subdivisions, including school districts, to identify people as male or female.

The bill will now go to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ desk, where it is unlikely to be signed into law. Hobbs vetoed a similar measure last year and wrote in her veto letter that she would not sign legislation that “attacks Arizonans.”

Advocacy group Independent Women’s Voice still released a letter Tuesday imploring Hobbs to sign the bill. The group said in the letter that similar legislation has received support from Democrats and Republicans across the country.

“Americans and Arizonans agree that Arizona has an important governmental interest in preventing sex discrimination. But we cannot fight sex discrimination if we cannot define ‘sex,’” the letter read.

The group said the bill’s passage offers Hobbs a second chance to rectify last year’s veto.

“And heading into her reelection, it’s certainly in her best interest to do so given the mass losses Democrats faced last election after refusing to stand for objective truth and biology despite near-unanimous support among all Americans that there are only two sexes,” said Christy Narsi, the Arizona chair and national chapter director of Independent Women’s Network, in a statement.

Democrats and LGBTQ activists have said the bill would result in harassment and erasure of transgender, nonbinary and intersex individuals.

“This bill legally erases trans people from existence,” said Sen. Lauren Kuby, D-Tempe, during the Senate Third Read hearing on Tuesday. “And in doing so, it jeopardizes the safety of people who are trans, intersex and nonbinary, while rescinding the basic rights of women by codifying into our laws a narrow and outdated definition of sex and gender.”

Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, read a note from a Tucson psychologist who expressed concerns that the bill could negatively impact the mental health of transgender, intersex and nonbinary youth.

“Restricting the definition of gender and sex to so-called biological terms does a disservice to all youth and adults, but it impacts youth in the sense that a lack of validation leads directly to mental health issues and conditions,” Sundareshan said.

Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales, D-Tucson, said she’s fielded questions from some LGBTQ constituents and their family members who fear for their safety and has asked why the government is looking to bully them.

“As an elder queer person, I reassure I could offer … that we have always existed, will always exist, whether our own government recognizes us or not” she said.

Despite the opposition, Rep. Lisa Fink, R-Glendale, the bill’s sponsor, previously said the proposal wouldn’t endanger the rights of LGBTQ individuals.

“This bill was carefully crafted to ensure that (it) does not create any special rights for women, nor does it take any rights from anybody else,” Fink said at a March 5 Senate Government Committee hearing. “It simply establishes the foundation for policy discussions about complex issues related to men and women.”

Tags: biology, sex, Arizona Senate, gender

Related Content

Kennedy Jr. celebrates Arizona’s push to ban processed foods and sodas

U.S. Secretary of Health Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited with Arizona lawmakers today to celebrate the [...]

April 8, 2025

National ‘border czar’ Tom Homan doubles down on mass deportation in Arizona visit

Border czar Tom Homan told Arizona lawmakers Thursday that he and the president are not at all sorry about rou[...]

April 8, 2025

Trump’s team headed for Arizona to talk immigration and health

Two high-ranking members of the Trump administration are coming to Arizona on Tuesday to promote the administr[...]

April 7, 2025
Children at a school bus stop.

Legislators want a definition of bullying, but will it go far enough?

State lawmakers are weighing a one-size-fits-all definition of what constitutes bullying in public schools. [...]

April 7, 2025

State Republicans push to police DEI in education via state funding

The Arizona House is set to vote as early as this week on whether to eliminate state funds for universities an[...]

April 7, 2025
Hobbs, Toma, Petersen, Hoffman, budget, housing,

Hoffman pushes renomination of holdover state agency heads

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Director Nominations has proposed a law that would require director no[...]

April 6, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.