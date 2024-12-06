fbpx

New Faces: Brian Garcia

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//December 6, 2024//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Democrat Brian Garcia is making his debut in the House this session representing Legislative District 8. As the first member of his immediate family to graduate high school and college, Garcia focused on

Brian Garcia

public education during his campaign. As he heads to the Legislature, Garcia said he wants to keep the focus on community needs, with an eye toward democracy, housing, water and immigration. Garcia served as president of the Tempe Union High School District governing board during the height of the Covid pandemic, which he said offered a nonpartisan framework and helped to make him feel more “comfortable in the chaos of the unknown.” As for seeking the same nonpartisanship in the House, Garcia said, “I tend to be more hopeful than not and focus on prioritizing the work ahead, and if anything, be stubborn enough to figure out a way to at least get things moving forward, even if it’s by an inch.” Garcia started working in public policy in the U.S. House of Representatives for then-Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema. Garcia later pursued his law degree and worked as a law clerk for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. As a Pascua Yaqui tribe member himself, Garcia said his background in Indian law brings helpful perspective to the Legislature. 

Tags: Legislative District 8, legislature, Brian Garcia

Recent News

