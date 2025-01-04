fbpx

New Faces: Nick Kupper

Kiera Riley Arizona Capitol Times//January 4, 2025//[read_meter]

The Arizona Capitol Building. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Nick Kupper

Nickolas “Nick” Kupper is headed to the House of Representatives to represent Legislative District 25. Kupper, a political newcomer, served in the United States Air Force as a military electrician, recruiter and manager. In his statement to voters, Kupper said he had “little interest” in running for office prior to 2020, but was nearly removed from the Air Force for refusing to take a Covid vaccine. In the aftermath, he was vocal about his experience and opposition to the vaccine mandate on Tucker Carlson Tonight and the podcast, Firebrand with Matt Gaetz. He also said he “worked with Congressmen Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Thomas Massie to find redress for thousands of servicemembers unjustly impacted by the vaccine mandate.” Beyond Fox News, Kupper appeared on TV as a contestant on American Ninja Warrior. As he heads to the House, Kupper said in a survey with Ballotpedia he was passionate about states’ rights, immigration, medical freedom and the Bill of Rights. On his campaign page, he named border security, economy, water, the 2nd Amendment, education and support for veterans as his priorities. Kupper moved to Phoenix from Oregon with his wife and four children in 2023. Kupper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags: Legislative District 25, Nick Kupper

Recent News

