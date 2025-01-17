Schools need more funding, not misplaced blame on administration

As Arizona lawmakers deliberate on renewing Proposition 123, the conversation has rightfully centered on increasing funding for our public K-12 schools. With Arizona ranking 49th in the nation in per-pupil funding, the time has come to ensure our schools have the resources they need.

Renewing and strengthening Prop. 123 is essential to delivering these resources without raising taxes. This funding is a critical step toward ensuring our schools can offer high-quality educational experiences while remaining competitive with other states.

The Arizona School Administrators commends the chairs of the House and Senate Education committees for recognizing the urgent need to raise teacher salaries. However, our schools’ staffing challenges extend beyond the classroom. School districts are struggling to recruit and retain not only teachers, but also bus drivers, paraprofessionals, counselors, and support staff.

Operational expenses, health insurance premiums, and the state’s rising minimum wage have all outpaced the growth we have seen in education funding, putting even more pressure on already strained budgets.

Some critics argue that administrative “bloat” is draining resources from classrooms. This claim is false. According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, Arizona spends an average of $657 per pupil on general and school administration — the lowest in the nation and significantly below the U.S. average of $1,141 per pupil.

Arizona also allocates a smaller portion of its education budget to administration compared to the national average. In fiscal year 2023, our state spent 10.4 percent of its education budget on administration, while the national average is 11.7 percent. In short, Arizona already operates the most efficient schools in the country. And while charter schools in Arizona were designed to promote innovation through reduced regulation and administrative burden, their administrative spending is twice that of public school districts (per Grand Canyon Institute study).

It’s also important to understand that administrative roles are critical to schools and districts. Principals, assistant principals, superintendents, and other administrators ensure schools run smoothly and remain in compliance with state and federal regulations. From managing transportation and facilities to supporting student services and curriculum development, these roles are vital to a well-functioning and safe educational environment.

Focusing solely on administrative costs distracts from the real issue — the chronic underfunding of our schools. Renewing Prop. 123 offers a practical solution to channel additional funds into K-12 education without burdening taxpayers. This extension is an opportunity to address funding shortfalls, improve compensation for all school staff, and invest in the future of Arizona’s students.

It is time to prioritize sustainable education funding that supports every aspect of our schools. Prop. 123 is not just a policy renewal — it is a commitment to Arizona’s future. We must invest wisely and reject misleading narratives that undermine progress. Our students, educators, and communities deserve nothing less.

Paul Tighe is executive director of the Arizona School Administrators, a professional organization serving school administrators across the state.