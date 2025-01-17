Supporting our young professionals is crucial to Phoenix’s future

As we embark on a new year, it is evident that the vitality of our community hinges on the development and engagement of young professionals. These individuals are not merely the workforce of tomorrow; they are today’s changemakers, leaders, and entrepreneurs. By investing in their growth, we are investing in the future success of our community.

A community that fosters opportunities for growth, mentorship, and leadership development creates a robust talent pipeline that attracts businesses and fuels innovation. When young professionals feel valued and supported, they are more likely to stay, contribute, and build their futures here, ensuring a thriving economy for decades to come.

Supporting young professionals in Phoenix is not just a noble endeavor but a strategic imperative for businesses and organizations aiming to thrive in today’s competitive landscape. Young professionals bring a wealth of fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and a dynamic energy that can propel companies to new heights. Furthermore, the city of Phoenix’s strategic plan highlights the necessity of a skilled workforce for sustaining and enhancing economic competitiveness. By investing in young professionals, businesses are not only contributing to the growth of their own organizations but also to the broader economic development of Phoenix.

In 2025, the Greater Phoenix Chamber is doubling down on its commitment to local young professionals. Through Valley Young Professionals (VYP), we are dedicated to ensuring that more young professionals have access to the resources, connections, and support they need to succeed. VYP has been a cornerstone of our community, fostering the growth and development of young professionals who are poised to become the leaders of tomorrow. The VYP board, which includes young leaders actively shaping the direction of the organization, is a testament to the impact that young professionals can have when given the opportunity to lead.

As we enter the new year, the Valley Young Professionals are excited about the opportunities ahead. This spring, we remain committed to hosting events that foster professional growth, enhance business skills, and cultivate a strong sense of community. These gatherings will help you expand your network and create lasting connections among young professionals in the Valley. With numerous chances to grow, learn, and connect, we look forward to seeing you at our upcoming events. Join programs, attend events, and don’t hesitate to take a seat at the table when the opportunity arises. We invite you to join us in celebrating the vibrant, driven individuals who make our region thrive.

In the new year, we are excited about the possibilities and are committed to fostering a community where young professionals can thrive. Together, we can achieve great things and ensure a bright future for the Greater Phoenix region.

Todd Sanders is president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber, and Veronica Aguilar is vice president of recruitment for Teach for America and VYP’s board chair.

No tags for this post.