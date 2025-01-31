Termination of Criminal Justice Commission would harm public safety

The introduction of House Bill 2702 to terminate the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) at the end of this calendar year states the following two findings: The agency’s current operations and practices do not align with and are contradictory to the legislative purpose of the creation of ACJC; and, the ACJC has lobbied, using taxpayer money, to collect information on law-abiding citizens and to create a registry of gun owners.

ACJC respects the important role that the legislative oversight process plays in ensuring the effective implementation of government. However, the legislative findings outlined in HB2702, upon which the decision to terminate ACJC is based, are factually inaccurate information and false assertions designed to misrepresent and cast in a negative light the work that the agency has done on behalf of the citizens of Arizona.

During the two Committee of Reference Sunset hearings, the assertion was made that ACJC lobbied to create a gun registry of concealed carry permit holders. This assertion is factually wrong, and despite providing a detailed response to the committee members on the actual purpose of the bill, it continues to be put forward as a finding in HB2702 as a reason for termination.

Here are the facts. During a previous legislative session, ACJC worked on HB2437, a narrowly tailored bill to address a loophole in the CCW permit revocation process that allowed individuals with revoked permits that had not been collected to bypass criminal background checks when purchasing firearms. The bill would have created an electronic check system for licensed dealers to inquire whether a permit was valid. That is it.

ACJC’s data collection efforts strictly align with Arizona state laws and legislative mandates. They are focused on criminal justice trends, funding allocations, and program evaluations — not on monitoring law-abiding citizens.

HB2702 also makes a finding that the current chairperson of ACJC, in their role at a different agency, was responsible for creating a judiciary task force to counter disinformation, which was part of a nationwide censorship apparatus that spied on and suppressed the voices of the people of Arizona. That this is included as a finding for the termination of ACJC is both troubling and completely misleading.

Here are the facts. The Courts Task Force on Disinformation was not an attempt to suppress free speech. The order establishing the task force explicitly emphasized the importance of maintaining free speech while addressing the growing threat of disinformation. The task force was created to respond to efforts by state actors, particularly Russia, to undermine the American justice system.

ACJC had no role in this task force, and no work under ACJC was linked to it. Any assertion that ACJC engaged in censorship activities is entirely false and misrepresents the agency’s mission and responsibilities.

Using these two “findings” to terminate ACJC would have severe consequences for public safety, law enforcement funding, and statewide criminal justice coordination.

ACJC administers critical state and federal grants that fund law enforcement operations, victim services, substance abuse treatment, and reentry programs. Termination would jeopardize millions in public safety funding. Since the last sunset review in 2016, ACJC has responsibly administered over $181 million in pass-through funding across 1,339 projects in Arizona.

ACJC provides nonpartisan data and analysis that inform legislative decisions on criminal justice reform and policy initiatives. Without ACJC, lawmakers, criminal justice stakeholders, and community partners would lose access to objective research needed for data-driven decision-making.

ACJC is a central hub for collaboration among criminal justice agencies. Eliminating the commission would weaken coordination efforts at a time when interagency cooperation is crucial for addressing complex criminal justice issues.

ACJC is committed to operating with transparency, accountability, and a steadfast dedication to serving Arizona’s criminal justice system. We welcome constructive dialogue with the Legislature and are open to discussions on improving our operations. However, we strongly oppose the mischaracterization of our work and the misguided rationale for terminating an agency that provides invaluable services to the state.

Andrew LeFevre is executive director of the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission.