fbpx

Cutting funds for developmentally disabled would have far-reaching impact

By J.J. Rico, Melanie Mills, and Jon Meyers//February 7, 2025//[read_meter]

Home>Commentary>

Cutting funds for developmentally disabled would have far-reaching impact

Deposit Photo

Cutting funds for developmentally disabled would have far-reaching impact

By J.J. Rico, Melanie Mills, and Jon Meyers//February 7, 2025//[read_meter]

Our coalition of disability organizations — Ability360, Arizona Achieve, Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council, Arizona Statewide Independent Living Council, Care 4 the Caregivers, Direct Advocacy & Resource Center, Disability Rights Arizona, Raising Special Kids, The Arc of Arizona, and The Arc of Tempe — is deeply concerned by the ongoing threats to essential services provided through the Arizona Department of Economic Security-Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD). 

The proposed requirement by the Arizona House of Representatives Appropriations Committee that DDD must either implement drastic cost reductions of 25%-50% and eliminate the Parents as Paid Caregivers (PPCG) program or face the potential shutdown of services is unrealistic and would have devastating consequences for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and their families.

We urge lawmakers to recognize the catastrophic impact these proposed cuts would have on thousands of families and to pursue sustainable solutions that protect and strengthen the DDD system rather than dismantling it. We stand with the community in calling for immediate action to ensure continued funding and long-term stability for the services that individuals with I/DD rely on every day.

Background

The PPCG program was implemented as a response to the direct support professional (DSP) workforce crisis, which has left many individuals and families without access to consistent, qualified care. Family members stepped in to fill this gap to ensure their loved ones continued receiving necessary support, particularly as the Covid pandemic exacerbated staffing shortages. The program was never intended to replace a well-funded, sustainable DSP workforce, but rather to provide an emergency solution to a failing system. This solution has proven to be overwhelmingly successful in both meeting the immediate need for caregivers and improving outcomes for children receiving necessary care. 

According to a 2023 survey conducted by the Raising Voices Coalition, on a scale of 1 to 100, with 100 being the highest possible level of stress a person can experience, parent caregivers reported a mean stress level of 78 prior to the Parents as Paid Caregivers program. With the program in place, their stress levels dropped to 32. Eliminating this program without addressing the root causes of the workforce crisis will leave countless families without viable alternatives, returning them to a situation of extraordinary stress that endangers both the caregivers and those they care for.

No Alternatives 

Arizona’s DSP workforce is already critically understaffed, with many provider agencies unable to fill positions due to low wages and high turnover. Any effort to further cut services will only deepen these issues, leaving individuals without the critical support they need to live independently, maintain employment, and participate fully in their communities. Further cuts would drive even more frontline workers out of the field, worsening the crisis. These services are not luxuries — they are medically necessary and fundamental to the well-being and rights of Arizonans with disabilities. 

The disability service system is a multibillion-dollar economic driver in Arizona. Short-term cost-cutting measures often lead to higher long-term expenses. If people with I/DD lose access to home and community-based services, or HCBS, the state will likely see an increase in costly emergency interventions and hospital admissions. The negative economic impact from providers going out of business, staff members losing their jobs, and family members having to give up jobs to stay at home to provide care will create a massive financial blow to the state’s tax revenues. People with disabilities will suffer short-term and long-term health impacts that end up costing the state more than the services they should receive.

A Right to Live in the Community

The US Supreme Court’s Olmstead v. LC decision provides that people with disabilities have the right to live in the community and receive community-based services and support. We strongly call on fellow advocates, nonprofit organizations, and community members to join us in urging legislative leaders to fully fund DDD services and reject any proposals that jeopardize the well-being of Arizona’s I/DD community. 

JJ Rico is the executive director of Disability Rights Arizona, Melanie Mills is state director of  The Arc of Arizona, and Jon Meyers executive director of Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.

Tags: developmental disabilities

Related Content

housing, Pinal County, Census

The real reason for Arizona’s sky-high rental prices

With rents and home prices skyrocketing in the Grand Canyon State, renters received some relief as the state L[...]

January 31, 2025

Termination of Criminal Justice Commission would harm public safety

The introduction of House Bill 2702 to terminate the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) at the end of [...]

January 31, 2025

Trade and trust – the power of interdependence

The evolving global economic landscape, particularly the rise of China, underscores the need for continued str[...]

January 30, 2025
Water poll

Unelected bureaucrats decide whether you can buy a home

This decision has significant implications for all of Arizona from the increased cost of housing, the question[...]

January 30, 2025

Powering Arizona’s future with smart energy solutions

As we dive into another legislative session, securitization is a proven policy solution Arizona can’t afford[...]

January 30, 2025

Our national debt demands immediate action 

I was proud to join the Delivering Outstanding Government Efficiency (DOGE) Caucus to work closely with Presid[...]

January 30, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.