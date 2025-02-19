Open primaries aren’t enough to save Democracy

Listening to a recent forum on the future of Arizona elections, I was surprised at the comments from two of the panelists. There seems to be quite a bit of revisionist history and wishful thinking related to the loss of Proposition 140. Prop. 140 lost because 59% of Arizona voters did not approve, only slightly better than the 66% who opposed the effort in 2012.

Supporters of Make Elections Fair want to try again to pass an initiative to create a California-style Top Two system. They argue that Prop. 140 failed because “there were too many legal challenges” or “it was too complicated.” The fact is that voters saw Prop. 140 for exactly what it was – a partial fix that did not go far enough.

Open primaries are necessary for the effective functioning of a representative democracy. More citizens must be part of the process of choosing our future leaders. However, open primaries alone are not enough. California has only open primaries and is not electing better leaders than Arizona.

A Top Two system like California unfairly limits voters’ choices and would continue to elect candidates who do not have the support of most voters. More than 80% of Arizona’s legislative districts are drawn in favor of one of the two major parties to such a degree that the general election would be between two candidates of the same party – some choice! Many individuals and groups supportive of reform opposed Prop. 140 because of this critical flaw.

Real reform must deliver hope for justice and unity. It should increase the number of choices voters have, increase competition, and ensure that the candidate elected represents the will of the majority of the electorate. Advancing four or five candidates instead of two will give every citizen a real choice in the November elections. Using an instant run-off will deliver fast and secure results while ensuring all Arizonans have their voices heard. The system is working in Alaska where legislators must now represent all, or at least a majority, of their constituents. “It has very much changed how governing is occurring,” says Cathy Giessel, the Senate majority leader of the Alaska State Senate and a Republican.

Arizonans deserve a truly representative election system and a government that focuses more on solving problems than on mudslinging, gridlock, and continual pandering to a partisan base. If we are going to save democracy, we must be bold and strive for reform that will truly be effective for Arizona. Arizona voters are ready for reform and demonstrated it by overwhelmingly rejecting Prop. 133 in November, which would have enshrined the current partisan primary system in our Constitution. Arizona Voters recognize that a Top Two system is inadequate and have rejected it twice. The time has come to recognize that a Top Two system is not only inferior but unpassable. A Final Five system is the future for Arizona.

Blake Sacha is president of Voter Choice Arizona.