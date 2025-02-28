House passes D-Backs funding bill 35-25, tosses it to Senate

An overall of Chase Field during an MLB baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 14, 2011, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A legislative proposal intended to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix for the long-term future cleared the Arizona House of Representatives on Feb. 26 as the team officials consider the end of their stadium lease in 2027.

House members passed HB2704 by a vote of 35-25 to get one step closer to stability for where the team will play after the current lease at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix ends.

Diamondbacks ownership is seeking a funding mechanism for maintenance and repairs at the ballpark, which has been the team’s only home since 1998.

Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, the bill’s sponsor, said, “Let’s make sure we hold onto this economic juggernaut that is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Let’s make sure we hold onto a source of pride for the entire state and let’s make sure the Arizona Diamondbacks are here for years to come and we celebrate many more World Series titles.”

Lawmakers are working with the Diamondbacks to split future stadium repair costs between the team and sales tax revenue without creating a new tax.

The bill adopts the model of how the Arizona Cardinals pay for stadium maintenance at State Farm Stadium in Glendale by using income tax revenue from team staff and players combined with sales tax collected from stadium-related purchases.

“This is a proven way to maintain a sports facility and the smartest way to create a partnership between the city, county and state that all benefit from a world-class baseball team,” Weninger said.

A fiscal note on the bill from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee estimates HB2704 would reduce the state’s general fund revenue by more than $9.2 million annually. Nonpartisan budget analysts also estimate the city of Phoenix would lose $3.5 million annually and Maricopa County would lose $1.1 million annually.

The Diamondbacks estimate more than $500 million of repair costs for essential stadium projects, including HVAC, plumbing and roof repairs. Diamondbacks leadership has verbally committed to paying for more than half the costs needed for stadium repairs and has projected to contribute between $250 million to $300 million.

The Diamondbacks don’t own Chase Field. Maricopa County owns the stadium, and a 2018 agreement between the county and the team states that the team is responsible for stadium operations and maintenance as its facility manager.

“When you own a house and your air conditioning goes out, it’s on you to pay for it,” said Rep. Justin Wilmeth, R-Phoenix. “Much is the case in my opinion on this measure with the D-backs and Chase Field.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said in a post on X that the bill subsidizes public taxes and would negatively impact the city’s ability to pay for police and fire services. City officials are estimating the city will lose $200 million over a 30-year period from the deal.

“Two-thirds of Phoenix’s general fund supports public safety. Phoenix’s tax dollars are best spent supporting our firefighters who respond to emergencies, helping police fight crime, and combating homelessness — not used to pay for subsidies for those at the very top,” Gallego wrote in her post.

The House amended the bill on Feb. 24 to include some transparency measures, including requiring the team’s board of directors to report to the Legislature and Governor’s Office for all reconstruction, repair and maintenance projects at Chase Field.

The amendment also would end the stadium’s tax revenue method after 30 years, leaving future lawmakers to decide on the team’s location.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said on Feb. 26 that she supports a bill keeping the Diamondbacks in Phoenix and would not veto it just because the city of Phoenix opposes it.

“I am really hopeful that the points of disagreement between the city, the county and the state can get worked out so that we can get a deal done,” Hobbs said.

Republican political consultant Barrett Marson said he thinks it would be wise for Hobbs to sign the measure in whatever fashion it’s presented to her.

“Hobbs doesn’t want to be the governor that loses the Diamondbacks,” Marson said.

The House vote was bipartisan with a handful of Republicans and Democrats voting against the measure. House Democratic leadership and members of the Arizona Freedom Caucus voted against the bill.

“I am old enough to remember when Democrats opposed taking money from regular taxpayers and giving it to rich corporations,” Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, said as he voted against the bill.

The bill must now pass the Senate before it can reach Hobbs’ desk, where she will decide its fate.