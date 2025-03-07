Arizona leaders must choose – defend our state or surrender its future

Pictured is the historic Arizona State Capitol building on Jan. 10, 2023, the opening day of the 56th Legislature. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Arizona was the 48th state to join the Union, forced to change its laws before being granted statehood. We fought for our sovereignty then. Are we prepared to fight for it now?

The contract that bound the states together — the U.S. Constitution — has been broken. The carefully designed checks and balances between branches of government have collapsed. Congress has ceded its power, allowing the Executive Branch to rule unchecked while state governments continue to operate as if nothing has changed.

Arizona cannot afford to pretend we are still operating under a functioning system. The federal government is consolidating power, stripping states of authority and resources. Arizona is already ranked 45th in education and 42nd in child well-being. If we are struggling now, what happens when federal aid is deliberately cut off and Arizona’s tax dollars are redirected to fund policies that do nothing for our state?

This is not a distant possibility — it is happening now. Washington’s leaders have made it clear: some states will be prioritized, while others — especially those that don’t fit neatly into partisan control — will be left to fend for themselves.

This is not about party politics. It is about whether Arizona’s leaders will protect our people or stand by as our state is systematically weakened.

Arizona’s own federal representatives — the people we elected to defend our interests — are actively voting against us. Their decisions are making it harder for state lawmakers to protect Arizona’s economy, health care, education and individual freedoms. Instead of working for Arizona, they are serving national agendas that undermine the very people who sent them to Washington.

Three critical questions for Arizona’s leaders

Will you publicly commit to ensuring that Arizona’s National Guard is never used against its own citizens?

As economic and political instability grows, so does the risk of civil unrest. The governor is the commander-in-chief of the Arizona National Guard, and state leaders must ensure it is never weaponized against the people of this state.

What is your plan to secure independent state funding when federal aid is withdrawn?

This is not a matter of if, but when. The federal government has already begun cutting off resources and redirecting taxpayer dollars away from Arizona. We need a plan now for how this state will sustain itself when federal dollars stop flowing.

Will you push back against unconstitutional mandates that strip Arizona of its sovereignty?

Compliance without question is not governance — it is submission. Arizona’s elected officials should be working for Arizonans — not blindly following federal directives that harm our economy, education system and health care access.

The U.S. Constitution Is no longer intact — Arizona must protect itself

The U.S. Constitution was the contract that bound all 50 states into a nation. But when the terms of a contract are violated, it is no longer enforceable. The Executive Branch is acting beyond its constitutional authority, and Congress is doing nothing to stop it.

The states were meant to hold the federal government accountable. That is no longer happening. If our elected officials continue to operate under the illusion that the system still functions as intended, they will fail Arizona and its people.

Arizona’s Future Is at Stake

The federal government is actively dismantling state-level control while increasing its grip over critical resources. If our elected officials refuse to act, Arizona’s people will pay the price — and so will they. Once the federal government consolidates total control, state lawmakers will find themselves powerless and no longer needed.

State lawmakers can no longer afford to wait and see. Leaders must act now to secure Arizona’s independence — by strengthening state funding, protecting civil liberties and rejecting federal overreach before it’s too late.

Arizona’s leaders must answer these questions publicly — because the people are watching, and we will not forget.

Leslie Addison is a writer, researcher, and political analyst dedicated to educating citizens on government accountability, constitutional integrity, and state sovereignty. She is the founder of Citizens Voice Network, a nationwide nonprofit focused on civic engagement and policy reform and writes extensively on these topics through her Substack publication, CitizensVoiceNetworkCVN. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, she advocates for policies that strengthen state independence and public well-being.