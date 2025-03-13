Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Solar energy saves money, enables ministry to aid the needy

Bill Utke, Guest Commentary//March 13, 2025//

In this July 28, 2015, file photo, electrician Adam Hall installs solar panels on a roof for Arizona Public Service company in Goodyear, Ariz. On Wednesday, June 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt York, file)

Pastor Bill Utke

As stewards of God’s creation, it is our duty to protect and preserve the environment for future generations. To that end, the congregation at Desert Garden United Church of Christ recently celebrated the installation of a solar array sized to generate 100% of our church’s energy needs. The transition to solar energy is a step forward in furthering our congregation’s ministries, rooted in faithful action to make a difference.

Our decision to embrace solar energy was driven by a profound sense of responsibility to care for the environment. But the benefits of using solar energy aren’t only to the climate. By generating 100% of our energy needs through solar power, we are projected to save $14,000 annually on electricity costs. These savings, amounting to an estimated $700,000 over the system’s lifespan, will be re-invested back into our community outreach programs, allowing us to further enhance our ministries and positively impact the lives of those in need.

In 2024 alone, our community outreach programs donated over $25,000 and dedicated numerous volunteer hours to support local initiatives, including aiding at-risk youth and assisting homeless seniors in securing housing. One of our notable programs, “Cycles of Kindness,” involves collecting and refurbishing used bicycles to donate to schools in low-income areas and homeless shelters, promoting sustainable transportation and healthy living. Additionally, we host regular citrus gleanings, donating the harvested produce to St. Mary’s Food Bank to combat hunger and food insecurity in our region. We’re excited to increase our work in the community with the cost savings from our new solar array.  

The transition to solar energy was made possible through our partnership with RE-volv, a climate and energy justice nonprofit that provided the necessary financing. Their support, combined with the expertise of Capital Energy, which installed the solar array, has been invaluable. We are also grateful for the encouragement from state Senator Lauren Kuby of District 8, who highlighted that our investment represents proactive movement toward a clean energy future.

Our project benefited from the federal provision, known as Direct Pay, which allows tax-exempt organizations to access the solar investment tax credit. Unfortunately, this tax credit and other critical clean energy programs are currently at risk as Congress negotiates government funding levels. 

Our journey to source alternative energy options for our congregation serves as a testament to what faith communities can achieve when they unite for a common cause. We hope our example inspires other congregations and nonprofits to consider sustainable energy solutions, demonstrating that fiscal prudence and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand. To take this call to action a step further, I prayerfully ask the Arizona congressional delegation to consider this and similar opportunities available to houses of worship across the state and protect federal programs that make these investments possible. 

Bill Utke is a pastor at Desert Garden UCC, Sun City West. 

Tags: religious organizations, alternative energy, churches, Solar, ministry

Recent News

