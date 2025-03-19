Bill requiring hotels to post warning if they rent rooms to homeless advances

State lawmakers say hotel guests should know if the facility is also serving to shelter those who are homeless.

And now they are on the verge of making that a law.

Legislation approved March 19 by the Senate Government Committee would preclude the use of public funds for what Rep. Matt Gress, R-Phoenix, calls “mixed hoteling.” That’s when a hotel or motel accepts not just paying clients but also those who need emergency, temporary or transitional rooms to those who are homeless.

But his HB2803 also would require those hotels to erect a sign at least two feet high at all entrances with gothic bold letters a third of an inch high in red ink not just informing guests about homeless being housed there, but complete with a recommendation that they “keep hotel doors locked, safely store their belongings and report any health or safety concerns to local law enforcement.”

And guests would also have to be personally informed of the presence of homeless people when they check in — and given the opportunity to instead get a full refund and go somewhere else.

The party-line vote in the committee came over the objections of Jeanne Woodbury who represents the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence. She said this is not just about shelter for those who are generally placed in the category of being “homeless.”

“HB2803 unfairly targets hotels that provide emergency housing for victims of domestic violence and homelessness,” Woodbury told lawmakers. “We feel it stigmatizes hotels that support these programs, making it less likely that businesses will participate in critical emergency housing efforts.”

And Katelynn Contreras of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona warned that the broad wording of what Gress wants would have even broader implications.

Consider, she said, the case of those who are victims of natural disasters, like what happened earlier this year in California where more than 5,400 homes were destroyed in the Eaton and Palisades fires and more than 12,900 households displaced by the blaze. Contreras said any hotel taking in any of these people, who she said would be considered “homeless” under the bill, would have to post the same warning signs and live under other provisions of the measure.

Gress told Capitol Media Services that is not his intent to deal with emergency situations like that. But he conceded that the legislation, which already has been approved by the House, may need to be amended when it now goes to the full Senate.

But Contreras said that change still wouldn’t solve legal problems with the measure.

For example, she said the government can’t force hotels to erect signs that interfere with their ability to conduct their business and remain financially viable. That, said Contreras, amounts to “compelled speech” by the government on private entities, something she said violates the First Amendment.

Potentially more problematic from a constitutional perspective, Contreras said, is that the bill would compel participating hotel owners to “stigmatize homeless persons by implying that the government believes they are more likely to commit theft and have health issues.”

Gress said the issue came to his attention when he learned that Scottsdale, an area he represents, was using tax dollars to rent 10 rooms at a local hotel.

He testified that he would understand such use in limited situations, like entire families who need to stay together or people with pets for short-term stays. Neither situation can be accommodated at homeless shelters.

But that, said Gress, isn’t the case.

Exhibit No. 1, he said, is the Windemere Hotel which the city of Mesa uses as part of its “Off the Streets” program. The facility rents some of its rooms to the city.

“You will see some of the most traumatized Yelp reviews or Google reviews you’ll ever see from unsuspecting paying customers who checked into the Windemere and soon realized this was operating as a quasi homeless shelter,” Gress said.

A check on March 19 of reviews found a more mixed selection.

One, on Expedia.com, complained of a closed pool and lobby, “homeless loitering, filthy unsafe.”

“I can’t believe you would list this property,” it reads.

But another on Yelp said the place “isn’t as bad as the reviews,” but said that this part of town “has homeless and yes it’s ghetto.”

Gress, in an interview with Capitol Media Services, said nothing in his legislation bars hotel operators from renting their rooms to the homeless — as long as other guests are informed and as long as no public dollars are involved. But he said the whole concept of using hotels as homeless shelters is bad policy.

“They’re not designed for that,” he said. “They’re not staffed to do that.”

And then there’s what Gress calls the “consumer protection angle” to his legislation.

“If there is a paying patron who is going to the hotel, I think that they should be made aware that the hotel they’re going to is also being used as a quasi homeless shelter,” he said.

Gress said there’s a legitimate reason for requiring a hotel to disclose that there are homeless people being housed there versus, say, mandating that guests be told up front that rooms are being occupied by college students on spring break.

“The homeless population is a very different and vulnerable population, especially when you’re taking people off of the streets and putting them into hotel rooms,” he said.

“A lot of people who are being taken off of the streets are suffering from severe mental illness and/or addiction,” Gress continued. “And when you have families with small kids around, I think there’s a safety issue.”

He said all that should be disclosed to guests up front who, armed with that information, could still choose to stay “or that they could take their money and go find another place.”

The measure drew support from Sen. John Kavanagh.

“Some of these people are street-homeless people who are extremely mentally ill who may have bedbug infestations,” said the Fountain Hills Republican. “I think you need to give people notice when they go to a hotel that they’re not going to be exposing themselves to this.”

But Sen. Lauren Kuby said the legislation is based on assumptions.

“If you want to talk about actual facts, you’re more likely to be the victim of a crime than commit a crime if you’re a homeless person,” said the Tempe Democrat. And she noted that hotels fill a need in serving couples and those with pets who cannot go into homeless shelters.

Kuby, a former member of the Tempe City Council, said hotels played a crucial role during COVID when they could be used to safely get homeless people off the street.

“Ultimately, we’re talking about human beings who deserve a place to stay and we shouldn’t be stigmatizing them,” she said.