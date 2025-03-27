Stolen valor bill faces roadblock, but striker could get it to governor

State Representative Walter Blackman speaking with attendees on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives on opening day of the 57th legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

A week after the bill’s sponsor accused the committee chairman of blocking the measure, the Senate Judiciary and Elections committee held a bill Wednesday that would establish criminal offenses for people who impersonate an armed forces veteran.

Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, who chairs the committee, included House Bill 2030 on the agenda after Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, who sponsored the bill, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers and military veterans called out Rogers and committee member Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, at a press conference last week.

Rogers said during the committee hearing that she asked Blackman to amend the bill so it would comport with federal law. She didn’t elaborate on the federal law and how the bill lacked compliance.

“My staff let his staff know that I was including it on today’s agenda, in case we had applicable discussions before committee,” she said. “We have not, so I’m holding the bill.”

Blackman, a U.S. Army veteran, previously said he believes the reason why Rogers held the bill was because she and Finchem were attempting to protect Steve Slaton, Blackman’s opponent in Legislative District 7. Slaton was accused of misrepresenting his military service while campaigning last year.

On his website, Slaton claimed that he worked as a crew chief and co-pilot on a Cobra helicopter, serving in Vietnam and Korea. But the DD-214, the official military record, does not mention Vietnam, and only that he was listed as a helicopter repairman in Korea.

Rogers was criticized last year for campaigning with Slaton despite the allegations against him.

Although the bill has stalled again, there is still a chance the legislation can bypass Rogers and make it to the governor’s desk.

The House Rules committee on Monday unanimously approved a striker amendment to Senate Bill 1424, which contains the same language as Blackman’s bill. The House Government committee also unanimously passed the striker last week.

SB1424 is sponsored by Sen. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, who said she agreed to run the striker to keep the bill moving forward.