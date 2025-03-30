What do Arizona voters want on election reform? We asked.

A poll worker monitors voting at a polling place at the Arizona State University campus, Nov. 5, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

The debate over election reform in Arizona is active, ongoing and likely headed to the ballot. As policymakers and voters alike weigh in, it’s critical that we ground the conversation in what Arizona voters think.

That’s why Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) asked voters directly through our nonpartisan public opinion research.

Here’s what we asked:

Here are two statements regarding the timing of election results:

Voter A believes we need to have election results sooner even if it means limiting convenient voting options. We should stop early ballot drop-off a few days before Election Day to speed up results.

Voter B believes it should be easy and convenient for eligible citizens to vote. We should continue allowing voters to drop off their early ballots up to and including on Election Day. It’s worth it to ensure every voter has a chance to vote even if it means waiting longer for final election results.

Which of the two best represents your opinion? (Response options: Voter A, Voter B, Not sure)

Here’s what Arizona voters told us:

69% chose Voter B , supporting continued access to drop off early ballots up to and on Election Day, even if it means waiting longer for results. This position crossed party lines: 56% Republicans 72% independent and unaffiliated voters 82% Democrats

25% chose Voter A , prioritizing faster results even if it means limiting voting options: 38% Republicans 21% independent and unaffiliated voters 14% Democrats



In other words, the vast majority of voters like the current rules and are not calling for change that would speed up results. That’s a meaningful consensus in a politically diverse state like ours.

Voters want pragmatic solutions, not false choices.

Of course, we’d all welcome faster election results, but not at the cost of convenience. The debate has often been framed as a binary choice: speed or access. Voters are rejecting that premise.

The fact that voters across the political spectrum value the convenience of dropping off ballots through Election Day does not mean they wouldn’t like results sooner. What they’re rejecting is the idea that faster results must come at the expense of accessibility and convenience.

The challenge for policymakers isn’t to pick one side of the equation. The real question to answer is: What would it look like to improve how quickly we finalize results while maintaining the ease and security that voters expect? That’s the conversation worth having.

Trust is the real issue at stake

Election reform is about more than policy, it’s about trust. CFA’s polling also shows that 70% of Arizonans believe democracy is at risk, yet a majority — 58% to 34% — say they trust local election officials to run elections fairly. That trust is reinforced or eroded by whether voters feel their voices are reflected in the decisions being made.

For nearly 20 years, CFA has listened to Arizonans through public opinion research. One of the seven shared public values we’ve consistently found among Arizonans of all demographics, geography and ideology is a belief in civic engagement and a democracy that works for all. That includes a secure, fair and accessible election process.

In addition to the timing of election results, our research consistently shows majority support across party lines for:

These are areas where there is broad agreement. Of course, we ask about many issues, and some generate more debate, but these are priorities on which the vast majority of Arizona voters find common ground.

What comes next?

Arizonans are also asking for collaborative leadership. Two-thirds say they want elected leaders to work across the aisle to solve problems. They’re not looking for ideological battles, they want common-sense collaboration.

This moment presents an opportunity. The data are clear: voters have told us what they value most. As the Legislature debates the next steps — and the issue potentially referred to the ballot — the question isn’t what voters think. We know that now. The question is: will they be heard?

Sybil Francis, Ph.D., is chair, president & CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that brings Arizonans together to create a stronger and brighter future for our state.