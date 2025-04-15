Axon gets approval for Scottsdale headquarters from Senate

Key Points

SB1543 would allow a massive multifamily residential headquarters for Axon



The legislation has faced opposition from community organizations in Scottsdale



Supporters believe the economic impact from Axon will be substantial for Arizona

The Senate approved a bill on April 15 that would allow Axon to build its global headquarters in Scottsdale without needing zoning approval from the voters.

Senate Bill 1543 would require cities with populations between 200,000 and 500,000 to allow hotels and multifamily residential housing to be built in areas zoned for light industrial use without needing an application that would require a public hearing.

The legislation was crafted to accommodate the company, which wants to build a sprawling headquarters near Loop 101 and Hayden Road. The campus would include 1,900 apartments and condominiums, a hotel and retail integrated into the company’s headquarters. About 30% of the apartments would be allocated for workers.

The Scottsdale City Council originally approved zoning for the project in November, but a group called Taxpayers Against Awful Apartment Zoning Exemptions collected signatures to send the measure to the ballot after some residents expressed opposition to the headquarters.

The bill passed a final read in the Senate, inspiring support and opposition from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Supporters of the bill said it was important to keep the company — and the jobs it promises to bring with the new headquarters — in Arizona.

“If they leave, I guarantee you it will be very difficult to start building back that reputation, a reputation we have built over the years, not only for having a great program to bring companies here, but our tax program and, yes, in fact, our school system,” said Sen. Vince Leach, R-Tucson.

Sen. Brian Fernandez, D-Yuma, said helping the company stay in Arizona would continue to help spur economic growth and the creation of high paying jobs.

“It’s about keeping high paying, future focused jobs right here, growing our economy and showing the world that Arizona is a place where innovation thrives,” Fernandez said. “We should all want Axon to grow here because when Arizona companies lead, Arizona companies win.”

The bill also drew staunch criticism from legislators who viewed the bill as “special legislation” that would circumvent the will of Scottsdale voters who might not have a say in the zoning for the development.

“An election has actually been called and has actually been scheduled,” said Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills. “A vote for this bill will cancel that election. That’s not theoretical, that’s actual. So this is voter suppression on steroids.”

The issue reminded Sen. Lauren Kuby, D-Tempe, of the Arizona Coyotes’ proposal to build a stadium and entertainment district when Kuby was a Tempe City Councilwoman.

“It’s not about apartments. It’s not about how we grow our cities. It is about the will of the voters,” Kuby said. “And how can we take away the expressed will of the Scottsdale voters who want to vote on this.”

Axon released a statement saying the bill would provide “Arizona with the tools we need to grow our economy. In our case, it will help to create more than 5,500 high-quality jobs in Arizona and deliver $38 billion in economic impact to our home state over the next decade,” according to the statement. “It helps ensure that Arizona remains competitive for valuable economic development opportunities. And this legislation brings real solutions to the state’s housing supply crisis, creating more places to live in the Valley at a time when affordability and availability are out of reach for too many Arizonans.”