Arizona’s economic growth depends on education, housing, transportation and child care, experts say

Key Points:

Polling and analysis identify bipartisan policies with big economic returns

Investment in education, housing, transportation, child care boosts growth

Report hopes to reframe conversation around policy

A melding of public polling and analysis of potential financial gains revealed a shortlist of issues with both strong voter consensus and high returns on investment.

In a conversation for the Arizona Capitol Times’ Morning Scoop, Center for the Future of Arizona President Sybil Francis and Rounds Consulting Group President Jim Rounds broke down key areas of party overlap and recentered key policy priorities through the lens of state economic growth.

Francis and Rounds found addressing access to child care, dual enrollment, postsecondary attainment, affordable housing and transportation infrastructure could bring the state billions.

The two hope a portrait of both broad swaths of support and benefits to be reaped down the line will stir action by elected officials in the coming years.

“It’s really about sharing findings and spurring action. That’s really our theory of change,” Francis said. “We picked five issues, but there’s many more, which we certainly hope to get to … We can gain momentum if we can apply this kind of lens to other issues.”

Every two years, the Center for the Future of Arizona conducts statewide polling to find areas of agreement across party lines. To be considered a consensus, 50% of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters must support the issue.

Among a long list of key issues, the center identified five topics with significant public buzz and worked to frame them in terms of statewide growth.

“A lot of lawmakers, especially when revenues got tight, said government needs to run more like a business,” Rounds said. “Well, a business would invest in things that will yield more money than it’s going to cost to invest.”

Francis similarly framed it in terms of infrastructure — not in the brick and mortar sense, but in terms of centering the framework of people’s lives.

“Each of these items is, in its own way, what I have come to think of as infrastructure that’s necessary for our economy to work,” Francis said. “Education helps people advance their lives. Housing provides stability. Child care opens up opportunities to go back to school or work if you can afford child care. So all of these things really also end up hanging together in a really nice way.”

In 2024, 93% of voters surveyed supported ensuring all high school students have access to dual enrollment and other early college opportunities, including 91% of Republicans, 94% of unaffiliated voters and 95% of Democrats.

Given dual enrollments cuts to both time and money spent in post-secondary, the push it offers students to pursue and complete further education, and the resulting bump in earnings provided by a certificate or degree, Rounds projected one cohort of students leads to the creation of 160 jobs, $47.8 million in economic input and $3.5 million in state and local tax revenues.

In the same vein, greater postsecondary attainment could generate $20 billion in economic input, $8 billion in wages and $740 million in tax revenues annually.

Though as it stands now, the state sees a gap in job openings requiring post-secondary education and the 10,400 post-secondary graduates produced each year.

And as for the public, 85% of voters — 76% Republican, 82% Independent and 97% Democrat — support increasing the number of students who pursue and complete additional education, be it at a university, community college or trade school.

There’s also the problem of getting to work or school, which puts transportation infrastructure on the priority list — with 90% of voters agreeing that “investments in our freeways, streets and transit throughout the state of Arizona, are critical to moving people, goods, and services throughout the state and essential to our long-term economic success.”

In studying tax revenue funding for transportation in both Maricopa County’s Proposition 400, and Pima County Regional Transportation Authority’s RTA Next plan, the report found a potential increase of 102,000 new jobs by 2045, a $112.9 billion increase to local business sales and a general return of anywhere between $1.60 and $3.70.

“I don’t know what lawmaker, whether Democrat or Republican, wouldn’t be in favor of something where you spend $1 of taxpayer money and you basically save $3, you generate an additional $3 that comes into the state,” Rounds said.

In turning to housing, Francis noted that polling data on housing affordability was perhaps unnecessary, but the results cemented the issue’s place at the front of voters’ minds.

Surveys showed broad concern over homelessness, rental prices and home prices, with consensus on the need for additional affordable housing options.

Addressing the high cost burden and financial and survival strain on households across the state could add $6.9 billion to the economy, supporting about 126,400 jobs and generating $600 million in state and local tax revenue.

Rounds acknowledged the partisan slants in housing but called for reframing the issue.

“On the surface, the concept can be seen as left of center from just an economic perspective or a political perspective,” Rounds said. “This is building the economy. This is how good government is run. I think Republicans should be embracing this just as much as the Democrats.”

Finally, the report analyzed access to child care, amid a lopsided supply and demand in licensed facilities and children seeking a slot.

The American Institutes for Research projected about 44,000 slot gaps in available licensed child care openings and children with both parents participating in the labor force. The need is greater in rural communities, too, with a shortage estimated at 37%.

The follow up return on investment analysis found that increasing access to child care and making services more affordable could generate more than $12 billion in annual economic input, $4.9 billion in labor income, $464.9 million in tax revenue and 115,400 jobs.

“I thought, there’s no way that number can be right. We’re going to have to go back and double check it, and it was confirmed. And like, OK, we’re going to triple check it, it was confirmed,” Rounds said. “It’s nice to see something have a large impact.”

Research from the Common Sense Institute of Arizona backed up the findings, too. In its own analysis of child care access, researchers found that closing the gap in child care could draw 50,000 back to work, create 132,000 new jobs, and bring in $13 billion in new personal income.

“Resolving that affordability issue should have economic dividends for the state of Arizona,” Glenn Farley, director of Policy and Research, said. “The harder part of that is how to resolve it. I don’t think we’re claiming to have all of the answers.”

Francis and Rounds similarly did not offer any immediate policy answers.

“I feel like we’re setting a ball on a tee and waiting for someone to come up with a golf club and smack it in the right direction,” Rounds said. “We’re teeing this up … we’re pointing at where the flag is, and then we’re hoping that eventually they’ll get there.”

Rounds continued, “It’s probably going to be like my current golf game, which will be on a par five. It’s like eight shots. So it may take a number of different swings to get there.”

But, he said reframing could still prove useful in legislative sessions to come.

“If we say that you’re going to be, again, either having taxpayer relief or better services for taxpayers, or both by implementing these things, the economy is going to be stronger. There’s going to be more jobs, then, lawmakers will be listening a little bit more,” Rounds said.

“It’s easier to get them to see this is how the math adds up, and here’s why you should defend it with your party, you being a supporter, you putting your name on a bill.”