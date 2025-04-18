Rep. Andy Biggs’ daughter dies at 37

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs announced today that his daughter died earlier this week after a battle with cancer. Cosette Biggs-Finerd, a mother of 3 young children, was 37.

Biggs said in an early morning post on X his family is devastated by her loss but he was grateful they could gather at her side in her final days. 

Biggs also gave thanks “to everyone for your thoughts, prayers, and support.”

“We are humbled by this great community and the outpouring of love for Cosette and our family,” Biggs wrote in the post. 

Biggs’ X followers posted dozens of condolences and politicians from both parties did as well, including Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“There is no greater loss than the loss of a child,” Hobbs wrote. “I extend my deepest condolences to Representative Biggs and his entire family during this trying time.”  

 

