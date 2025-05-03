Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Anti-protest bill requires college presidents to enforce overnight encampment ban

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//May 3, 2025//

Home>education>

Anti-protest bill requires college presidents to enforce overnight encampment ban

Caren Ayden, holding an Israeli flag from right, and her son Ayeen Ayden, 16, both of Pikesville, Md. counter-protest as pro-Palestinian students demonstrate against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo / Cliff Owen)

Anti-protest bill requires college presidents to enforce overnight encampment ban

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//May 3, 2025//

Key Points:
  • The bill would outlaw encampments on university and community college campuses
  • Opponents fear the bill could violate First Amendment rights and lead to arbitrary enforcement
  • The measure goes beyond existing state law that allows universities and community colleges to regulate protests

The Legislature approved a bill on April 30 that would ban overnight encampments on university and community college campuses, and require university and college presidents to enforce the law.

House Bill 2880 passed the Senate with some bipartisan support despite concerns from Democrats that the bill would threaten free speech on campuses and allow protestors to be detained for expressing their First Amendment rights.

Although the bill was sponsored by Democrat Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson, and received approval from three Senate Democrats, the measure received heavy criticism from other lawmakers on that side of the aisle.

Senators Eva Diaz, Sally Ann Gonzales and Kiana Sears voted for the bill while Sen. Jake Hoffman was the only Republican who opposed the legislation.

Hernandez previously said she introduced the bill in response to the pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel protests last year and described Jewish students facing harassment while on campus.

Democrats who opposed the bill pointed to examples of pro-Palestine protestors across the country receiving harassment, including those who’ve had their visas revoked for participating in protests.

Sen. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix, told the story of Noor Abdalla and her husband Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist who was arrested by federal immigration authorities.

Ortiz said these types of laws criminalize protests and put a “target on the backs of people simply for their political beliefs.”

“This law is based on the unfounded idea that protests and protesters make us less safe,” she said. “Ironically, it’s laws like this that actually diminish safety and stability in our communities as our most sacred right to express ourselves, our right to assembly, our right to petition the government for redress of grievances are trampled upon.”

Current state laws allow for students and faculty to protest “within the limits of reasonable viewpoint and content-neutral restrictions on time, place and manner of expression.” Campus protestors also are not allowed to engage in “unlawful” activities and disrupt the functioning of a university and college.

However, the bill directs university and community college presidents to immediately call for the dismantling of any encampments and call law enforcement if protestors don’t comply. A failure to comply could lead to a criminal trespass charge.

Ortiz criticized the vagueness of the bill, saying it could potentially lead to arbitrary enforcement.

“The language is so vague that it can and will be interpreted as such, and law enforcement will have no discretion, no choice but to enforce an unconstitutional law,” she said.

Sen. Lauren Kuby, D-Tempe, said the bill is unnecessary and represents political overreach that could endanger the rights of campus students.

“Students will be chilled to take action. This isn’t about public safety. It’s about state sanctioned harm,” Kuby said.

Supporters of the bill backed up Hernandez’s assertion that the legislation was needed to protect Jewish students during what they viewed as a time of increased antisemitism.

“Can you imagine if encampments were set up on college campuses here by the KKK in their hooded robes and masks covering their faces, calling for the death of African Americans, not allowing them to go to their classes, harassing and threatening them and, in some cases, physically assaulting them,” said Sen. Hildy Angius, R-Bullhead City. “Would you defend their First Amendment rights? Do you think this state and this country would let that go on? Of course not, and I would bet everyone in this room would be doing whatever they could do to end it.”

Tags: college, protest, encampments, education

Related Content

ESA handbook proposes limits on certain purchases, drawing opposition

Key Points: Vote delayed on handbook to allow additional input from lawmakers, account holders. [...]

May 2, 2025

Private schools, public teams: Should public school sports be open to private school students?

Key Points: Legislation would allow private school students to compete on public school sports teams [...]

April 28, 2025
Counter protester Caren Ayden, of Pikesville, Md., carries an Israeli flag as pro-Palestinian students demonstration against the Israel-Hamas war at George Washington University in Washington, Sunday, April 28, 2024. Protests and encampments have sprung up on college and university campuses across the country to protest the war. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

College protestors could soon be ‘charged and punished’ for overnight encampments on campus

Key Points: Overnight college encampments could be banned under HB2880 The bill was created in r[...]

April 28, 2025

Arizona schools must choose between DEI or federal funding

Key points  Schools face funding loss without compliance with federal guidance  The State Depa[...]

April 17, 2025

House approves allowing chaplains in public schools

Key Points The House approved SB1269 on a 31-29 vote The measure would allow chaplains in public[...]

April 15, 2025
Children at a school bus stop.

Legislators want a definition of bullying, but will it go far enough?

State lawmakers are weighing a one-size-fits-all definition of what constitutes bullying in public schools. [...]

April 7, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.