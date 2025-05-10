Arizona is on the cusp of a clean energy boom – Congress must defend our future

Arizona is on its way to clean energy dominance, with 24 major new projects and more than $11.8 billion in private investments, thanks, in part, to federal clean energy tax incentives that are now under threat. This means good paying jobs, cleaner air, and thriving communities, especially in rural parts of Arizona that are often overlooked. And it means that Arizona is leading the way as the US seeks to hold its position as a global energy leader.

This isn’t just about solar panels and electric vehicles (though it is that too) it’s about building a prosperous and vibrant future for our state. The new solar-powered cobalt factory in Yuma, the nation’s first lithium iron phosphate battery cell gigafactory being built in Tucson, and the Lucid Motors EV Plant Expansion in Casa Grande will have economic, environmental, and social ripple effects across Arizona: better paying jobs will allow more people to buy their own homes, open small businesses, and ordinary people will be able to afford electric vehicles. This in turn creates a higher tax base, which means better schools, better roads, and stronger communities. (And an electric taco truck on every corner!)

As president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council, our mission is to position our state as a clean energy and technology hub and a national center of innovation. The federal clean energy incentives have given our state a major boost and Arizona is seizing the opportunity. Southern Arizona, in particular, with its ideal climate and skilled workforce, is positioned to become a flourishing clean energy hub for the nation.

Thankfully, southern Arizona has at least one congressional representative who recognizes the enormous opportunities these incentives and investments are bringing to our state. Rep. Juan Ciscomani has pushed back against efforts to roll back the energy tax credits and I applaud his courage and clarity. Unfortunately, this innovation and prosperity is at risk as Congress threatens to repeal the clean energy tax credits and undermine local investments.

There are at least half a billion dollars in new projects underway in Rep. Ciscomani’s district that will make southern Arizona the capital of electric batteries while the state becomes a solar powerhouse and electric-vehicle manufacturing hub. Affordable, clean renewable energy is Arizona’s future, and with Rep. Ciscomani’s help we will be able to secure it.

This isn’t just about businesses and factories and leading the way. It’s about families and communities: better paying jobs, lower energy bills, economic opportunity, stronger schools, and thriving communities.

Arizona is on the cusp of a future where a mom can drive her kids to school in an electric car made in Arizona, charged with solar-powered energy harnessed under our hot Arizona sun, and stored in Arizona-built electric batteries. A world where her kids go to a well-resourced, energy-efficient school with other happy, healthy, and economically secure kids. Where she shops at locally-owned businesses and grabs lunch from a new restaurant whose owner is living their American dream. A thriving, vibrant future where the air is cleaner and power is cheaper.

This future is within our grasp, but it requires a bipartisan commitment to protect clean energy investments. Arizona’s economic growth and energy leadership are the result of policies designed to encourage investment and innovation – and it is working. Congress must defend these investments, regardless of petty partisanship. I’m heartened that Rep. Ciscomani understands this and is working to preserve Arizona’s future, and encourage his colleagues to do the same.

Steven G. Zylstra is president and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council.