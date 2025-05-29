Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Bill targeting antisemitism in schools advances despite opposition by educators

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//May 29, 2025//

Home>education>

Bill targeting antisemitism in schools advances despite opposition by educators

Bill targeting antisemitism in schools advances despite opposition by educators

Jamar Younger, Arizona Capitol Times//May 29, 2025//

Key Points:
  • Educators could face legal action if they are accused of antisemitism in the classroom
  • Supporters say the bill is in response to an increase in antisemitic incidents
  • Opponents argue the legislation does nothing to address antisemitism and could lead to further teacher attrition

A bill that would allow lawsuits against teachers accused of teaching or promoting antisemitism is one step closer to becoming law after passing the Senate on May 28.

House Bill 2867 would prohibit teachers and faculty members from teaching or promoting antisemitic content, and restrict school districts, colleges and universities from requiring the content to be taught to students.

The measure would also allow individuals to sue teachers and professors if they suspect the educator was promoting antisemitism in the classroom.

Rep. Michael Way, R-Queen Creek, previously said he introduced the bill in response to a series of allegedly antisemitic incidents following the October 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas that left more than 1,000 dead, according to Capitol Media Services. Way targeted the University of Arizona, Arizona State University and public schools for promoting antisemitic ideas and propaganda.

Democrats and other groups have criticized the bill for allowing teachers to face legal action and punishing educators for speaking against Israel and supporting Palestine.

The Arizona Education Association joined a coalition of other labor unions and community organizations in sending a letter earlier this month to Gov. Katie Hobbs and members of the Legislature to express concern that the bill could lead to more teachers quitting, while doing nothing to address antisemitism.

“Under the guise of protecting students, House Bill 2867 establishes an unprecedented legal framework that strips Arizona public school educators of professional liability protections if they face accusations of antisemitism,” the letter states. “The bill will make individual educators responsible for the full cost of their own legal defense, including in cases where they face false accusations. In a state where salaries are already too low, this bill will create a powerful disincentive to teach in Arizona.”

The letter also said the bill doesn’t address claims of racism, sexism, bias against Latter-day Saints, Islamophobia, or other forms of bigotry.

Democrats echoed those concerns on May 28 during the Senate Committee of the Whole and third read hearings.

“It is part of a broader effort to falsely and slanderously associate advocating for Palestinian human rights with antisemitism, which is a dangerous and offensive conflation,” said Sen. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix.

Sen. Mitzi Epstein, D-Tempe, agreed with other Democrats that the bill was flawed, saying schools should encourage students to learn about different cultures.

“It is far more effective to teach understanding of other cultures than to try to punish prejudice,” Epstein said.

Epstein introduced a separate amendment that would have added other groups that could be targeted for discrimination, removed the ability to file a lawsuit against a teacher, and added private schools to the institutions covered in the bill.

However, Republicans rejected Epstein’s proposal.

The Republicans approved an amendment introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, that featured several changes, including specifying that the bill referred to actions in the classroom instead of merely someone’s speech and allowing someone to report an alleged violation to a high-ranking school official instead of the Arizona Department of Education.

Republicans remained staunch in their support of the legislation during the Senate floor hearings.

“It seems to me that some people don’t even want to admit that it exists, and it does exist,” said Sen. Hildy Angius, R-Bullhead City. “And it’s getting worse and worse and worse.”

Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, read from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s examples of antisemitism when explaining his support of the bill. Epstein called a point of order during Kavanagh’s testimony, which Senate President Pro Tempore T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, ruled against and Republicans voted to uphold the ruling.

Epstein then spoke during Kavanagh’s speech and was warned by Shope that she would have to leave the floor if she did it again.

Kavanagh continued his testimony after the interruption.

“Given that everybody agrees with the definition of antisemitism that this bill contains, I would certainly hope that members will change their votes and support this bill,” he said.

Tags: teachers, education, Antisemitism, classrooms

Related Content

Yee says she’ll challenge Horne for state school superintendent

Key Points: Horne angered the Freedom Caucus members when he denied some reimbursements The figh[...]

May 28, 2025

Stacey Brown: School choice on the homefront

Stacey Brown is first and foremost a homeschool mom. But educating her three children using the Empowerment Sc[...]

May 25, 2025
Thousands chant as they participate in a protest at the Arizona Capitol for higher teacher pay and school funding on the first day of a state-wide teachers strike Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Phoenix. Protestors gathered in similar fashion last month at the Arizona Capitol to support the renewal of the measure set to expire. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Dispute over school choice funding means ballot measure for teacher pay unlikely

Key Points: Teacher pay hike stalled over GOP demand for school vouchers Governor Hobbs rejects [...]

May 22, 2025

Pending bill would allow lawsuits against teachers accused of antisemitism

Key Points: A bill to allow lawsuits against teachers accused of antisemitism is one vote away from pas[...]

May 10, 2025

Lawmakers approve bill to require Gulf of America be taught in schools

State lawmakers gave final approval on May 6 to require that Arizona high schoolers be taught that the body of[...]

May 6, 2025
school vouchers written on a chalkboard

Education groups announce opposition campaign against school choice on Proposition 123

Key Points: Democrats, education groups oppose tying school choice to teacher pay proposal  Rep[...]

May 5, 2025

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.