A smarter way to prevent evictions in Arizona

Each year in Maricopa County, about 30% of eviction court filings result in a constable removing a resident from their rental home. In 2023, for every 1,000 people who called the county home, about six residents received a writ of restitution, the judge-issued court order authorizing a constable to execute an eviction.

Frankly, because evictions represent a last resort for those of us in the business of providing homes for residents and families, that number is six too many. Unfortunately, the most effective way to help residents keep a roof over their heads — by providing rental assistance funding — has been shoved aside and discarded in favor of programs that aren’t as efficient or cost-effective.

Since 2020, Maricopa and Pima Counties and the City of Phoenix have allocated nearly $10.5 million to “right to counsel” programs aimed at providing legal aid to residents facing eviction. Although the intention behind these programs is commendable, their effectiveness is questionable. The results speak for themselves. In Pima County, Emergency Eviction Legal Services received $4.2 million, helping 2,350 households, but successfully preventing eviction in only 345 cases. That’s an average of $12,173 per successful case.

In Maricopa County, meanwhile, the Legal Assistance Program spent $2.6 million, with only 24 households avoiding eviction. The average cost? A staggering $108,333 per eviction was prevented.

These programs have provided handsome paychecks to lawyers, while failing to address the core reason behind most evictions — nonpayment of rent. A Stanford University study supports this, showing that rental assistance reduces evictions by 75% and homelessness by 45%, while “right to counsel” programs have little impact and may even drive up rents. By contrast, if the $10.5 million spent on legal fees had been redirected to rental assistance, it could have prevented evictions for 5,250 households — a much more impactful outcome.

Fortunately, there is a better way. House Bill 2882, currently languishing in the Arizona Legislature, aims to strengthen the state’s rental assistance program. This bill would establish a streamlined process for distributing rental assistance directly to property owners, ensuring timely support for residents facing financial hardships. Under HB2882, residents can receive rental assistance once every 12 months for up to three months. Funds are distributed directly to property owners, minimizing delays and administrative costs. Residents are not required to be behind on rent to qualify, preventing evictions before they happen. This approach targets the primary reason for evictions — financial distress — far more efficiently and cost-effectively than “right to counsel” programs.

It’s time to rethink how we help residents facing eviction. The data clearly shows that providing direct rental assistance is the most effective way to keep Arizonans in their homes. While the goal of legal representation is noble, the numbers prove that it is not the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars. By reallocating funds from legal aid to rental support, Arizona can help more residents avoid eviction, reduce homelessness and maintain housing stability.

With limited resources at our disposal, we must invest where it makes the most impact. Evictions are always the last resort — let’s work together to ensure they become even rarer.

Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus is President and CEO of the Arizona Multihousing Association, representing more than apartment owners and managers across Arizona.