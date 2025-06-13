A letter to House Speaker Montenegro concerning the American dream

The uncertain state of Arizona under Rep. Steve Montenegro has turned the younger generations’ experience from a pathway to accomplish the American dream into a battleground against the government. Arizonans have been increasingly restricted under growing costs, such as education, cost of living and health care. As support for multiple bills continues to grow in the House of Representatives, now is the chance for Speaker Montenegro to serve the people and bring these bills to the floor for the voting process.

The House of Representatives has been in a position to bring bills to the floor, yet has not exercised this under Montenegro’s leadership. Very few bills have been shown to the governor for approval, and important policies have faded away as the people are left waiting for change. The bills in question already pass through a complex and lengthy process and are deliberated by multiple groups in the House and the Senate. When a bill is first proposed, it must be discussed by specialized committees and approved by vote before it can be discussed by the entire membership. And when either the Senate or the House passes the bill, it’s sent to the other chamber to repeat the process. Once both chambers are in agreement and have voted for the bill to pass, only then can it be presented to the governor to be signed into law. The issue arises when the speaker of the House decides not to present the bill to the floor for every representative to vote. Although the bill may have jumped over every hurdle thrown its way, ultimately the speaker holds the power to decide whether it’s able to be discussed. When Montenegro withholds a bill, it may never see its potential.

Bills such as SB1229 have dissolved while he continues to make promises of change. Promises of liberty for all have been replaced by his lack of accommodation. Policy changes that would lessen requirements for lot size, improve cost of living, and provide more benefits for his constituents are left behind. Most importantly, policies that would serve as the bridge between getting by and living the American Dream are the most discarded.

While this session comes to an end, we are left with a heap of bills that never got the chance to be presented. Bills that have already reached the final vote, only needing one last push. Bringing these bills to the floor would’ve given them a fair chance at achieving goals the people are interested in. As more and more younger people become constituents, our voices need to be heard. And under Montenegro’s current style of leadership, we are not seen. We deserve a chance, and we are left to wonder what can be done by our speaker of the House to show us he cares. We heard his promises already, now we want to see action. Don’t let the American Dream slip through our hands.

Meila Monet Valenzuela is a student leader studying finance at Arizona State University and an intern at Libre Arizona.