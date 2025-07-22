Incumbent Mayes, challenger Glassman lead fundraising in Arizona AG race

A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

Senate President Warren Petersen is relying on money left over from prior legislative campaigns to give his bid for attorney general a financial bump.

But he still hasn’t caught up with Rodney Glassman, the other Republican who hopes to get the nod from voters to take on Democratic incumbent Kris Mayes in the 2026 general election.

New reports filed with the Office of the Arizona Secretary of State show that Petersen brought in more than $69,000 in new contributions in the second quarter of the year. That brings his donations for this election cycle up to more than $190,000.

But Petersen started ahead of the curve with nearly $200,000 left over from prior campaigns. That means he now has almost $351,000 in the bank.

That, however, pales in comparison to Glassman, a Phoenix attorney, who added another $578,000 in donations over the last three months, on top of the $604,000 he had collected earlier this year.

But Glassman, who lost his bid to be the GOP nominee for AG in 2022, has now been accumulating money for this race for more than a year. And he invested $1 million of his own money late last year.

All that, he reports, leaves him with $2.4 million in the bank.

Incumbent Mayes, facing no primary opposition, listed new donations this quarter of nearly $515,000. Mayes, however, has also been amassing donations since her 280-vote victory in 2022 over eventual Republican nominee Abe Hamadeh.

That race cost her about $3 million. So, now she already has close to $1.1 million for the 2026 race, all of which can be allocated to the general election, as she has no primary foe.

In the race for secretary of state, Republican Alexander Kolodin, who thus far faces no primary opposition, reported more than $93,000 in donations. But Kolodin, who did not have a lot of money left over after his successful 2024 bid for the state House, says he has less than $125,000 on hand.

That puts him behind incumbent Democrat Adrian Fontes, who brought in another $224,000 in the past three months. With expenses, his cash on hand is less than $212,000.

One statewide race where there will be a primary is the effort by Tom Horne to hang on to his position as superintendent of public instruction.

Horne had to spend more than $1.1 million in 2022 to first survive a three-way GOP primary and then to defeat incumbent Democrat Kathy Hoffman. That left him little in the bank at that time for the 2026 race.

He reports having collected more than $61,000 in the most recent quarter, with $212,000 in cash on hand.

Now he has to fend off a challenge by state Treasurer Kimberly Yee to get the Republican nomination. Yee, who is in her second term, cannot seek reelection. In May, she entered the race for school chief.

She reports more than $162,000 in donations and, with few expenses so far, still has more than $161,000 in the bank.

This race could get expensive.

Horne can use his own finances to boost his chances, having spent almost $900,000 in his 2022 campaign.

Help for Yee is more likely to come from the outside.

She has the backing of the Arizona Freedom Caucus, a group of the most conservative Republican state legislators. And that is likely to bring with it money spent on her behalf.

There are a handful of Democrats who have expressed interest in the race.

However, so far, only two of them have filed campaign finance reports: Teresa Luiz, with $18,000 in the bank, and Michael Butts, who has a negative cash balance of $44.

There is, however, money in the race to replace Yee as treasurer.

Republican Elijah Norton reports $1.1 million since entering the race earlier this year. So far, however, all of that has been self-funded.

Democrat Nick Mansour, also a newcomer to the race, has raised more than $233,000 in donations. He has reported no expenses so far, leaving all of that in the bank.

In the race for the Arizona Corporation Commission, Republicans Kevin Thompson and Nick Myers are trying to keep their seats. Both, however, are expected to run with public financing as they did in 2022.

They are being challenged by two Republican lawmakers: Ralph Heap and David Marshall. Both have said they also will use public finances.

But both also have been endorsed by the Arizona Freedom Caucus, which remains free to find outside funds to run on their behalf, all without limits.

Of three Democrats interested in pursuing the two available seats, none reported any campaign donations.