Here’s why Hobbs vetoed GOP election reform bills — again

Key Points:

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed several bills this past session that were aiming to speed up the state’s election results, forcing Republicans to wait at least another year to implement a Florida-style election system.

The bills would have changed the deadlines for early ballot drop off, required voters to update their names on the Active Early Voting List within a specific timeframe, and allowed schools to be used as polling places.

Another would’ve banned voting centers.

In her veto messages, Hobbs repeatedly cited concerns that the bills would restrict access to voting. Democrats agreed, and routinely voted against the legislation in committees and on the House and Senate floor.

Republicans made faster election results one of their top legislative priorities after many expressed frustration with the state’s slow count of ballots following the November 2024 general election.

“Arizona is a laughingstock across the country for how long it’s taking our state to determine winners and losers in this election,” said Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, in a Nov. 8 news release days after the election.

Mesnard recently said slow election results could cause voters to lose faith in the election system.

“The length of time that it takes to get a result is not just because we’re itching to know the outcome,” he said. “It’s not that simple. It’s because the longer it takes, and the more outcomes appear to shift in the process, the more it breeds mistrust or a lack of faith in the election system.”

Mesnard introduced SB1001, which would’ve required the signature and identification of a voter with an early ballot if they dropped it off after 7 p.m. on the Friday before an election. The bill also would’ve removed a voter from the Active Early Voting List if they dropped off an early ballot without identification after the deadline. Mesnard introduced similar versions of the bill in recent years, but amended it this past session in hopes of seeing it through.

Despite the changes, Hobbs still vetoed the measure on July 1.

In her veto message, Hobbs stated that the bill could have inconvenienced voters who require family members or caregivers to assist them in delivering their ballots.

“SB1001 still presents unacceptable challenges for voters who must rely on family members or caregivers to drop off their ballot and would be unable to appear in person, effectively imposing an earlier deadline for them to complete their ballots than others, or risk removal from the Active Early Voter List,” Hobbs said.

Mesnard disagreed with the idea that the bill would’ve made it more difficult for people to vote, saying the measure aimed to disincentivize people from waiting until Election Day to drop off their ballots.

“The idea is, you’re not mailing your ballot back, which was the point, and contributing to the cause of the delay. And so, if that’s going to be the approach, then we’re going to remove you from the early voting list,” Mesnard said. “It was a pretty soft disincentive, since you can just sign right back up again.”

He was unsure if he would revive the bill next session.

“I don’t know, maybe the third time would be the charm?” he said. “But I’m not sure what I could do differently. I’ve tried two different approaches. I could give some thought to what … another approach would be, but the governor seems pretty against the idea.”

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, expressed a desire to pursue election reforms next year, although he acknowledged nothing might happen unless a Republican governor is elected in 2026.

Petersen introduced SB1011, which was one of the first election bills to be approved by the Legislature this year.

The bill, along with its twin bill HB2703, would’ve required early ballots to be dropped off at a voting location by 7 p.m. on the Friday before an election. However, it would’ve still allowed early ballots to be delivered or mailed to a county recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

The legislation would’ve also called for early mail voters to confirm their address each election cycle if they lived in a county with more than 500,000 people, or every four years if they resided in a smaller county.

In addition, the bill would’ve restricted a school principal from denying a request to use their school as a polling place.

The bill passed the Legislature in February, but Hobbs rejected it because it would’ve effectively ended the Active Early Voting List, she said in her veto message.

The governor would’ve considered compromises such as implementing the Friday early ballot drop off restrictions while still protecting the early voting list and enacting other provisions such as same day registration.

In her veto message, Hobbs said, “Unfortunately, any potential compromise was rejected, leading me to believe the focus of this legislation is disenfranchising eligible voters, not delivering faster election results for Arizonans.”