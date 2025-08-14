Sen. Bolick is a champion for Arizona’s small businesses

As a small business owner, one of my top priorities is providing quality health benefits to my employees while keeping costs manageable. But rising health care costs are taking a toll on families, including increases at the pharmacy counter. I know firsthand that access to medications at an affordable price is key to helping my employees and their families stay healthy. And healthy employees keep my business running strong. That’s why I’m writing to thank Senator Shawnna Bolick for standing firm against big government mandates that could harm small businesses and Arizonans.

Small businesses are the backbone of Arizona’s economy and are already concerned with their ability to provide affordable, quality coverage to employees. To manage costs, my business relies on flexible health care options that address the unique needs of my staff and business. Ensuring I can offer competitive health benefits also allows my business to attract and retain talent. Unnecessary government overreach into our health care system undermines the way that my business can provide lower-cost prescription drug options to our employees and their families.

In recent years, some lawmakers have introduced proposals that would have dramatically raised costs for employers and employees. Thankfully, Senator Bolick has been a champion for small businesses like mine by rejecting such efforts, including during the most recent legislative session. We need more legislators like her who will stand up for common sense, not industry talking points.

I ask all of our elected leaders to push back against measures that would impose any new mandates or regulations that would increase costs. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and increased government intervention is not the solution to the rising costs we face. Arizonans and their families deserve the right to spend more of their hard-earned dollars on priorities other than health care expenses whenever possible. At the same time, employers need as much flexibility as possible to continue investing in their small businesses that power our economy and communities across the state.

Thank you, Senator Bolick, for continuing to protect businesses, employees, and our families from higher health care costs, which in turn keeps our state and workforce productive and healthy.

Danny Mazza is a business owner in Arizona.