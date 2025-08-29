Rep. Hernandez and daughter deny allegations of bringing boxcutter to school

Key points:

Lydia and Cassandra Hernandez issue separate denials

Cassandra Hernandez demands apology and independent investigation

Phoenix Union School District is reviewing evidence, considering legal options

A Democrat in the Arizona House of Representatives and her daughter are denying allegations from Maryvale High School that the two attempted to bring a boxcutter onto its campus to test its security systems following a fatal stabbing that occurred at the school.

Maryvale High School released a statement on Aug. 27 alleging Rep. Lydia Hernandez, D-Phoenix, and her daughter, Cassandra Hernandez, attempted to bring the weapon onto school grounds in an attempt to test the school’s metal detectors and school safety systems.

Maryvale students returned to school on Monday following the death of 16-year-old Michael Montoya II on Aug. 19 after he was stabbed by another student, Chris Aguilar. The school postponed classes for the rest of the week.

Both Lydia Hernandez and Cassandra Hernandez are governing board members of the Cartwright Elementary School District. The former is the board’s president.

The school alleges in its statement that Cassandra Hernandez triggered its metal detectors and school officials found a boxcutter when they searched her bag. As this was happening, the school alleged that Lydia Hernandez was recording video from her phone and asking about the school’s security system before informing staff she was testing the weapon detection systems.

Cassandra Hernandez stated in an Aug. 29 press release that she was never at the school during the incident, as she was working an eight-hour shift at EOS Fitness and has time cards and video footage to prove her whereabouts.

The school noted in its statement the woman believed to be Cassandra Hernandez did not identify herself. Cassandra Hernandez’s statement also accuses Phoenix Union High School District of failing to contact her and question her about the incident before publishing its statement.

“During a week in which my community is hurting because of a senseless killing at Maryvale High School, I have been wrongly accused of creating a disturbance and attempting to introduce a weapon onto school grounds,” Cassandra Hernandez said. “Nothing short of a retraction, an apology, and an independent investigation will suffice.”

According to Lydia Hernandez, she was at the school on Aug. 25 with some of her constituents who were seeking answers and resources after the stabbing on Aug. 19. She said she arrived at the school to support mothers who told her they were being detained by school personnel.

When Lydia Hernandez arrived at the school, she stated that she passed through a metal detector without incident. However, a woman who was part of the group that had called for her to be there set off the detector and was asked to empty her purse. Lydia Hernandez denied recording the interaction and denied making any statements that she was trying to test the school’s security system.

“Phoenix Union misrepresented what happened that day, and an independent investigation needs to occur to clear my name and hold those responsible for these lies to account,” Lydia Hernandez said in her statement. “It is truly unfortunate that, as we work to heal from the recent tragedy at Maryvale High School, the Phoenix Union School District has chosen to direct attention towards me rather than address the crucial and unanswered questions surrounding school safety.”

The school district is currently reviewing evidence from the incident and is pursuing legal options, including pressing charges against the individuals present during the interaction and trespassing them from the district’s campuses.

Cassandra Hernandez said she’s exploring legal options of her own and called on district Superintendent Thea Andrade to resign for the district’s “reckless and defamatory actions.”

House Democratic leadership said in a statement Wednesday that the allegations of the school district are “serious and shocking,” although they did not have the opportunity to immediately speak with Lydia Hernandez about the allegations that day.

“It should go without saying that nobody — elected officials or otherwise — should engage in such reckless and potentially criminal behavior on a school campus,” House Democratic leaders said in their statement.