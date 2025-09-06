GOP leadership threatens Ortiz with expulsion over ICE posts

Key Points:

Sen. Jake Hoffman has officially filed an ethics complaint against Sen. Analise Ortiz for posting the location of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on social media.

Hoffman, a Republican, originally announced his intention to file an ethics complaint last month on his X account after Ortiz, a Democrat, posted an Instagram story on Aug. 5 detailing the location of ICE near Southwest Elementary School in south Phoenix.

Hoffman, along with several other Senate GOP officials, submitted the complaint on Sept. 2 and issued a press release the following day.

The complaint is the latest in a barrage of criticism and threats from Republicans to investigate Ortiz, who has been among Arizona’s most outspoken critics of the federal government’s mass deportation efforts and the use of masks during immigration arrests.

Numerous Democrats have defended Ortiz’s First Amendment rights and praised her for protecting the community.

Ortiz has referred to the reactions of Hoffman and other Republicans as intimidation tactics intended to deter her from speaking out against ICE activity in neighborhoods.

“Masked, armed men showed up at a school in our community and I reshared a post to let my Instagram followers know,” Ortiz wrote in a text message. “Now, Arizona Republicans are going to extreme levels of intimidation to block me from doing my job for the people of LD 24.”

In the complaint, Hoffman accused Ortiz of “openly and brazenly advocating for lawlessness, even at the potential cost of violence against those charged with the solemn and already often dangerous duty of enforcing our nation’s laws.”

The Queen Creek Republican also wrote in the complaint that Ortiz engaged in disorderly behavior and showed a disregard for law enforcement officers.

“Senator Ortiz’s actions were not only reckless — they were dangerous,” Hoffman said in a statement. “By publicly posting alerts about federal law enforcement activity, she actively tipped off individuals being pursued by ICE, jeopardizing the safety of officers and law-abiding citizens.”

Hoffman is calling for either Ortiz’s expulsion from the Legislature or her severe punishment, such as her removal from all committees, the loss of her office, administrative staff support, unrestricted building access and her parking spot.

“When an elected official openly undermines law enforcement, puts lives at risk, and erodes the rule of law, there must be accountability,” he said.

Senate Ethics Committee Chairwoman Shawnna Bolick said in a press release on Sept. 3 that she referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney’s Office since the allegations involve federal law enforcement and should be investigated by federal authorities.

Bolick said in the statement the Ethics Committee must adopt its operating rules before meeting and addressing the complaint.

“Once those rules are established, the committee will conduct a thorough review of the facts, strictly adhering to constitutional standards, as well as applicable state and local laws. I have distributed the complaint to all committee members and Senator Ortiz in a single email to ensure full transparency,” Bolick said. “This is an issue I do not take lightly, and I am committed to ensuring that it is handled with the full weight of the law and the Constitution. Until then, the process remains with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, whose review will inform the committee’s next steps.”

Petersen also referred the issue to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona for investigation last month.

Ortiz’s Instagram story first drew widespread attention after the social media account Libs of TikTok posted on X that Ortiz was impeding and doxing ICE agents and should be charged.

That prompted a number of Republicans to accuse Ortiz of engaging in obstruction of justice because she was posting the location of the agents.

The online quarrel also raised questions on whether her actions actually constituted an obstruction of justice or whether her speech was constitutionally protected.

“The First Amendment generally allows for citizens to criticize and report on the government’s actions,” said Gregg Leslie, executive director of the First Amendment Clinic at Arizona State University’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law.

“Generally, yes, this is the kind of thing that should be covered by the First Amendment. She has a right to speak about this,” Leslie said. “If they actually bring a charge like obstruction of justice, then you have to dig deeper into what that law actually penalizes and how the First Amendment interacts with that.”

Ortiz previously said she had to take precautions to protect herself and her family due to threats she received, but will continue to notify residents of the presence of ICE agents in their neighborhoods.

“These tactics are straight from the authoritarian playbook and eerily reflect the darkest moments in world history,” she said. “The future of our democracy depends on bravery. I choose to remain brave.”