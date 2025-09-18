Here’s why public-private detention partnerships are essential

A member of U.S. Customs and Border Protection walks past a group of migrants hundreds of migrants gather along the border Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Lukeville, Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

As the national immigration debate continues to evolve, policymakers and the public face a critical question: How do we manage the many individuals entering the U.S. and ensure fair, humane, and efficient enforcement of immigration laws? One often overlooked, yet vitally important, element of this discussion is detention infrastructure. Specifically, the increasing need for immigration detention bed space and the role that private detention facilities and public-private partnerships play in addressing that need.

Far from being a mere convenience, private sector involvement is fast becoming a necessity. With the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) proposing and requesting funding for up to 100,000 detention beds, the limitations of existing state-run infrastructure have become clear. Meeting this level of demand requires not only physical capacity, but also operational expertise, scalability and accountability, and a commitment to humane treatment. Experienced private contractors are uniquely positioned to provide these capabilities.

Managing a complex and fluid detention system is expensive, but that doesn’t mean it has to be inefficient too. In fact, private detention centers often operate with lower overhead and more streamlined management than government-run counterparts. They are structured for agility and are accountable through competitive contracts. Moreover, they are often able to deliver higher performance at lower cost, benefiting taxpayers and ensuring federal resources are used wisely.

In contrast to the bureaucratic constraints that slow down state-managed facilities, private contractors can quickly adopt innovations, cut redundant processes, and deliver real-time solutions to problems as they arise. By outsourcing to experienced operators, ICE can maintain focus on its core enforcement mission while leveraging the private sector’s strengths in logistics, facilities management, and service delivery.

The need for up to 100,000 ICE detention beds, as proposed by DHS, underscores the magnitude of the challenge ahead. Migrant surges, changes in enforcement priorities, and geopolitical instability require a system that can expand and contract quickly. Public-private partnerships allow for exactly that.

Where public facilities may require years of capital investment and construction, private operators can stand up temporary or modular facilities quickly, redeploy resources across regions, and scale operations to meet demand — all while adhering to federally mandated standards. This flexibility makes the system more resilient in the face of unpredictable migratory trends, including increases in asylum seekers, border crossers, and individuals pending removal proceedings.

It also ensures that ICE can fulfill its legal mandate without relying on makeshift solutions or overcrowded conditions, which are not only unsafe but also expose the federal government to legal and reputational risk.

One of the most misunderstood elements of private detention is accountability. Critics often claim that profit-driven entities are less likely to uphold detainee rights, but in fact, private operators are bound by detailed federal contracts that impose strict standards for performance, safety, and care.

These contracts are not static. They are continually monitored and audited through third-party inspections, unannounced site visits, and performance reviews. Failure to meet contractual obligations can result in serious consequences, including fines or contract termination. Public facilities often lack these incentives.

Moreover, private companies that specialize in immigration detention bring decades of institutional knowledge and subject-matter expertise. These are not ad hoc operators; they are seasoned partners that understand ICE’s mission, legal mandates, and operational frameworks, making them better suited to respond to high-level demands than state-run facilities that may be focused primarily on criminal incarceration.

One thing is clear: existing government-run capacity is insufficient to meet the nation’s current and projected needs. ICE must have the infrastructure to detain individuals in accordance with federal law, court orders and public safety concerns. Private contractors provide the surge capacity to meet this challenge and bring with them not only the beds but the institutional readiness and compliance systems to manage them effectively.

Furthermore, experienced private providers often operate under federal Performance-Based National Detention Standards (PBNDS), which include protocols for medical care, legal access, visitation, and mental health support. Some go even further, implementing internal accountability systems and third-party review boards to ensure they exceed minimum standards.

The alternative to leveraging private partnerships is grim: ICE would face chronic overcrowding, increased legal liabilities, reduced enforcement efficacy, and deteriorating detention conditions. These outcomes are neither practical nor morally acceptable.

To be clear, public-private partnerships are not a panacea. Strong oversight, transparency, and community engagement are essential. But they represent a realistic, scalable and humane solution to one of the most pressing logistical challenges in modern immigration enforcement.

The national immigration system needs more than political will – it needs infrastructure, agility, and expert execution. As the federal government considers expanding detention capacity to meet rising demand, it must rely on experienced, proven private-sector partners who can rise to the occasion.

Let’s move beyond outdated narratives and embrace a model that works. A system built on public-private cooperation, grounded in accountability and focused on results, is not only desirable — it is essential for a safe, efficient, and just immigration system.

Jonathan Lines is a Yuma County supervisor, business owner, and serves on the Arizona-Mexico Commission and as chairman of the Border Security Alliance.