Gov. Hobbs appoints Jimmy McCain, son of late Sen. John McCain, to Arizona Board of Regents

Key Points:

Gov. Katie Hobbs appoints Jimmy McCain to Arizona Board of Regents

McCain praised for his military experience and Arizona connections

McCain has a doctorate in education and a background in business

On Sept. 22, Gov. Katie Hobbs tapped Jimmy McCain, the youngest son of the late Sen. John McCain, to be her latest pick for the Arizona Board of Regents.

In a formal statement, the governor praised McCain’s record as “a veteran, a businessman, and a native Arizonan who is passionate about connecting every Arizona community to the education they need to thrive.” She also mentioned his military experience as a veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

McCain, however, wasn’t her first choice for the job.

Last year, she tapped Liz Archuleta for the seat, which is reserved for someone who lives in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Mohave, Navajo or Yavapai county. Archuleta lives in Flagstaff.

But the Senate never gave Archuleta a hearing. So this past April, when Archuleta had served the one year allowed without Senate action, she was forced to quit.

Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, who chaired the Senate Education Committee, which normally reviews nominations to the board, referred questions to Senate President Warren Petersen. And Petersen, right up until Monday, has yet to comment.

Liliana Soto, press aide to Hobbs, said McCain’s decision to change parties had nothing to do with her decision to appoint him.

“Jimmy McCain has a strong track record of leadership, collaboration, and service,” Soto said. She also said the governor believes he is, “committed to keeping Arizona’s universities affordable and innovative.”

Whether McCain might fare better in a Republican-controlled Senate confirmation for the 8-year term representing northern Arizona yet remains unclear.

On one hand, he comes from a famous family, with his father, who had been a prisoner of war in Vietnam, having served as a Republican in Congress for 31 years and even was the GOP candidate for president in 2008 against Barack Obama.

But the younger McCain announced a year ago he had registered as a Democrat and said he would vote for Kamala Harris, the party’s nominee for president.

He said, at the time, he had been an independent since leaving the GOP in 2016 after Trump became the Republican candidate for president. And, as to becoming a Democrat, McCain cited an incident by Trump during his 2024 bid for a second term, where he was laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, which some said turned into a campaign event.

There was also bad blood with Trump over public comments he made about John McCain, saying he’s not a war hero.

“He was a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said. “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Jimmy’s mother, Cindy, also had her own political run-in with Trump, endorsing Joe Biden for president in 2020, though she has said she remains a registered Republican.

Soto said that Hobbs’ decision to tap Jimmy McCain was not based on any belief that he would have an easier time getting confirmed than Archuleta. But Soto also said that the governor never got a full explanation from Petersen about the refusal to consider Archuleta’s nomination.

Neither Hobbs nor McCain mentioned any of his political history in the statement released by the governor’s office.

“His long track record of public service and knowledge of the unique challenges and opportunities of northern Arizona make him well positioned to advocate for the students of the region,” the governor said in her prepared remarks. “With his deep Arizona roots and passion for serving the people of our state, I know he will be a tireless advocate for northern Arizona.”

McCain, in his own prepared comments, said he is “deeply honored” by the appointment.

“As the regent representing northern Arizona, I am excited to help strengthen higher education across our state and ensure that students from every background, especially those in our tribal and rural communities, have access to the educational tools they need to succeed,” he said in his own prepared statement.

In a separate written statement, Doug Goodyear, who chairs the board, said McCain “brings a deep understanding of Arizona’s values and a strong record of public service to our nation.”

According to the governor’s office, McCain enlisted in the Marines at 17. After four years of active duty and two deployments, he received an honorable discharge in 2010.

Three years later, he was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the Army as an intelligence officer.