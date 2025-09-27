Experts: elections seem more legitimate when you win

Voters mark their ballots at a polling station on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Ariz., on Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

Key Points:

State election integrity polls high among Republicans and Democrats

Independent voters have grown more skeptical due to distrust of Trump

Republican lawmakers still push reforms of election system

Republicans and Democrats appear to have reached some common ground on election integrity.

Voters in both parties have expressed a high level of confidence in the state’s elections, with Republicans reporting 77% confidence in election fairness and Democrats registering at 75%, according to a new poll from Noble Predictive Insights. In July 2021, only 40% of Republicans expressed confidence in election fairness.

According to the poll, 70% of voters currently express trust in the fairness of upcoming elections.

The overall confidence of Arizona voters has increased by 12 points since July 2021, when officials conducted the Maricopa County audit in response to President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud.

However, independent voters have emerged as the most skeptical toward trusting elections with only 58% showing confidence in election fairness, the poll found.

The poll also found that independent voters distrust Trump and are disenchanted with the partisan disagreements over gerrymandering, which has led to wariness of both parties.

The poll also highlighted that the majority of voters in both parties want to either improve access to mail-in voting or maintain the current system.

The results are based on 948 responses from registered voters in Arizona between Aug. 11 and Aug. 18.

“Mail-in voting has become normalized in Arizona,” said Noble Predictive Insights Founder & CEO Mike Noble in a statement. “While Trump can still stir up skepticism, even among Republicans, there’s no longer a broad base demanding rollbacks. Most voters are ready to move on and keep the system stable.”

The increased confidence in election integrity from Arizona voters, especially Republicans, is likely tied to the results of the 2024 election.

“I think it’s a lot easier to accept the results when your guy wins. And so I think it’s as simple as it gets,” said GOP consultant Chuck Coughlin. “The president’s rhetoric has died down on this.”

Last November, Trump won the presidency while Republicans expanded their majority in both legislative chambers after winning in a number of swing districts.

GOP consultant Barrett Marson agreed that Trump’s win, along with other Republican victories, likely contributed to the increased voter confidence among Republicans.

“The polls showed Trump was up by a few points, and he won by right around what the polls were showing,” Marson said. “People of all parties saw that voting here is safe and secure.”

In a video posted on X, Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes credited county recorders, supervisors and election officials across the state for working to implement transparency, accountability and access for the state’s voters.

“We know the truth is that folks really believe in each other and our elections in Arizona,” he said. “Now, all we have to do is make sure that everybody else comes along, but I’m confident the fog is lifting because at the end of the day, the truth will prevail.”

Democrats have maintained that the state’s elections have been safe, secure and fair for years, regardless of who wins at the top of the ticket, said Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson.

The polling results also demonstrate that any election reforms that could potentially disenfranchise voters are unnecessary, Sundareshan said.

“Regardless of the election outcome, I think voters should be and remain confident that, not just the most recent elections, but elections in prior years have been conducted with integrity,” she said.

Although the election fraud claims have subsided, Republicans have continued to advocate for reform of the state’s election system by introducing legislation last session that would expedite the results on election night.

The bills would have changed the deadlines for early ballot drop off, required voters to update their names on the Active Early Voting List within a specific timeframe, and allowed schools to be used as polling places.

Another would’ve banned voting centers.

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed those bills due to concerns about restricting access to voting. Democrats agreed and routinely voted against the legislation in committees and on the House and Senate floors.

Although this issue differs from the election fraud claims, Republican lawmakers still viewed the slow election results as another potential reason for voters to lose confidence in the election process.

Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, said he plans to work with his Republican colleagues to pursue more election reforms, although he is pleased to see voters expressing more confidence in the state’s election system.

“Glad to see confidence increase but we still have a lot of work to do,” Petersen said in a text message. “Hobbs has vetoed a pile of bills.”