Arizona’s investment in crime victims will heal trauma and save lives.

A large police presence near a house where several Phoenix Police Department officers were shot and four others were injured after responding to a shooting inside the home Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

I am a survivor of gun violence, one of the millions of Americans living with the aftershocks of a senseless killing. Every day since my 14-year-old daughter Jasmine was murdered, I work to heal from trauma and all the ways it has altered my life forever.

Part of my healing has been realizing that I am caught in a cycle of victimization that also includes Jasmine’s murderer. He himself was a victim of trauma, and without sufficient access to support services, was set on an all-too-predictable path that led to violence and incarceration.

Victims like me need resources to heal. Victims like him do, too — and the sooner we recognize this, the safer our communities will be. Luckily, Arizona legislators have heard the outcry from crime survivors and are taking a crucial step toward breaking cycles of violence.

In September, Tucson celebrated the opening of the new CODAC Trauma Recovery Center, a space dedicated to supporting people who are healing from violent crime. While it’s the first of its kind in southern Arizona, Trauma Recovery Centers are nationally-recognized, evidence-based programs proven to help stop cycles of unaddressed trauma that lead to more violence and more victimization.

I know all too well that survivors of violent crime often face devastating, lifelong consequences from trauma. When trauma goes unaddressed, it impacts not just individuals and families, but entire communities. Job loss, addiction, mental health issues, and homelessness can result. Crime victims have increased contact with the criminal justice system, and are even more likely to be victimized by crime again.

Sadly, research shows that most crime victims don’t get any help to recover. Trauma Recovery Centers, or TRCs, are working to change that.

TRCs provide comprehensive care to victims of violent crime, especially those who are hardest-to-reach and often face barriers to accessing traditional treatment options. Clinicians serve victims with complex needs under one roof, providing everything from mental health services to help navigate the medical, legal, and housing systems. Crucially, they do this at no cost to the victim.

Arizona crime survivors have been advocating tirelessly for TRCs to open in our state. Those of us who are part of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a 200,000-member nationwide network, have taken to the streets and halls of the Capitol for years. We’ve made the case for investment in this proven public safety solution — because we know it works.

Across the country, over 50 TRCs are helping underserved victims of violent crime heal from trauma. More than 93% of victims who received these services reported improved day-to-day functioning and improved relationships with family and friends. TRCs are shown to increase return to employment by 56%, and increase access to victim compensation — a crucial financial resource to address the hidden costs of crime that can derail a victim’s life.

I applaud every Arizona crime survivor who raised their voice and told their story as we fought to open the new CODAC Trauma Recovery Center. And I extend my gratitude to the elected leaders who joined our fight and made such a wise investment in community healing and safety.

Nothing can excuse the violence that ended my daughter’s life and shattered mine, and nothing can bring her back. But every person who walks through the doors of Tucson’s new TRC honors her memory by helping to break deadly cycles of crime and violence. I know Jasmine would be proud.

Carol Gaxiola is a member of the Arizona Chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, the largest crime victim network in the U.S.