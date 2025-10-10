Building water resilience through innovation and partnerships

Arizona stands at a pivotal moment. The Colorado River – long central to our state’s growth and prosperity – is shrinking under the strain of drought and rising demand. The challenges are real, but so are the opportunities. For decades, Arizona has led the nation in confronting water scarcity with foresight and resolve, from pioneering conservation strategies to forging multi-state agreements. That tradition of leadership matters now more than ever.

As we prepare for a future with less water, the path forward must be built on smart solutions, strategic partnerships and regional collaboration. At EPCOR, we’re committed to that work. Serving diverse regions and drawing from multiple sources gives us a clear view of Arizona’s water challenges and the responsibility to act. Our lowest hanging fruit is addressing aging infrastructure and making investments that conserve water, support growth and create greater efficiencies across our water and wastewater systems. Now, as pressures mount, innovation plays a critical role in shaping our next chapter.

One area that innovation is making a measurable difference is leak detection. Through smart meters, we’re helping customers identify leaks early – saving water and reducing costs. And, through our partnership with FIDO Tech, we’re using AI and acoustic sensors to detect underground leaks. In fast-growing communities like San Tan, this technology has helped us rapidly find and repair over 115 million gallons of leaks annually that might have gone unnoticed for years.

We’re also advancing solutions through strategic partnerships. EPCOR recently collaborated with several startups through the Arizona Commerce Authority and Plug and Play’s sustainability cohort. One promising pilot effort is through OXbyEL, a local company developing a low-cost method to remove PFAS. Their system doesn’t just trap the contaminant – it breaks it down at the molecular level. Though early-stage, this kind of forward-thinking work shows how utilities can accelerate technology to protect public health.

Looking ahead, we’re also exploring predictive maintenance and advanced decision-support systems that help us make faster, smarter decisions and keep our systems more resilient. Across Arizona, our industry is advancing supply and efficiency, from expanded reuse to regional water development projects. While EPCOR isn’t involved in every initiative, we’re proud to be part of the broader movement – from our innovative facilities where we reuse or recharge 96% of the wastewater we treat to our expansive conveyance systems that move water from where it’s abundant to where it’s needed.

Arizona has always led in water supply planning and management. The next chapter of Arizona’s water story is being written by all of us – utilities, industry and communities working together to secure our water future. Through smart planning, bold solutions and a united approach, Arizona will continue to lead as other states follow.

Shawn Bradford is senior vice president of EPCOR USA.