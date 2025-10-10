State issues assured water supply designation amid ongoing lawsuits

Key Points:

EPCOR Utilities is the first recipient of an alternative designation of assured water supply

The designation was granted under new water rules adopted last year

ADWR is currently fighting two lawsuits against the rules

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the first recipient of an alternative designation of assured water supply amid ongoing lawsuits against the Arizona Department of Water Resources.

EPCOR Utilities is the first entity to receive a designation under the Alternative Designation of a 100-Year Assured Water Supply rules adopted by ADWR last year. The designation will allow residential construction to begin in parts of the West Valley after a two-year moratorium.

“This ADAWS Designation is going to save water, it is going to support sustainable economic growth, and it is going to create more housing,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Today we are again demonstrating that Arizona can, and will, continue to grow our economy while protecting our water.

In June 2023, Hobbs restricted the approval of new assured water supply certifications in the Phoenix Active Management Area due to a shortage of groundwater. The Alternative Designation of a 100-Year Assured Water Supply was approved in October 2024, allowing developers to explore new water sources and offset groundwater pumping in order to build in the area.

Under the ADAWS, new developments cannot obtain a certificate of 100-year assured water supply unless they can demonstrate that supply across the water provider’s entire service area, not just the development site. ADWR Director Tom Buschatzke celebrated the first designation under ADAWS in a statement released Oct. 7.

“I commend Governor Hobbs for her leadership in this effort, and I further commend my hard-working staff for the countless hours they have contributed to making this alternative pathway to an Assured Water Supply a reality for participating providers,” Buschatzke said. “The many stakeholders involved in this process have been intensely engaged and determined to find that next adaptation of water policy that allows incremental, sustainable growth while protecting groundwater. I heartily commend them as well.”

Hobbs’ announcement comes as ADWR fights two separate lawsuits from the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA), one of which was joined by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Steve Montenegro. The first lawsuit alleges ADWR did not have the authority to create the ADAWS, and the second challenges the concept of an assured water supply altogether.

The second suit, filed by the Goldwater Institute on behalf of HBACA, challenges the groundwater modeling requirements used for the 100-Year Assured Water Supply Program, which was created by the Groundwater Management Act in 1980.

In a press release issued after the first lawsuit was filed in March, Republican leaders described ADWR as a “rogue” agency and characterized the groundwater pumping requirements as a tax.

“This is government overreach at its worst,” Montenegro said in a statement in March. “The people of Arizona elected us to defend their interests, not allow unelected bureaucrats to impose illegal taxes that make the American Dream of homeownership out of reach.”

Petersen repeated that characterization in a statement to the Arizona Capitol Times on Oct. 7.

“The Governor has unilaterally charged a 33.3% water tax, without legislative consent — and this new tax ultimately will be paid by Arizona families,” Petersen said. “This is exactly the abusive taxation that the Senate sued to stop, and it illustrates why taxpayers cannot trust Katie Hobbs with their checkbooks.”

Republican lawmakers have been frustrated with ADWR since late last year for using a rulemaking process to create the ADAWS without specific legislation directing it to do so. Legislators also expressed frustration with the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council, the agency responsible for reviewing and approving state agency rules, for giving the ADAWS the greenlight in 2024.

Hobbs’ office and ADWR have disputed the characterization of the requirements as a tax and have defended the ADAWS as a way to preserve water supplies and continue home building in areas of the Valley that are dependent on groundwater.

Attorneys for ADWR filed motions to dismiss both lawsuits. An oral argument in the case filed by legislative leaders and HBACA is scheduled for Nov. 19, while the lawsuit filed by the Goldwater Institute on behalf of HBACA is currently awaiting a ruling from the Maricopa County Superior Court.