Arizona charter schools – 30 years of proven choice, innovation and excellence

Every parent wants the same thing: a school that meets their child’s unique needs, challenges them to grow, and prepares them for the future. For more than 30 years, Arizona charter schools have been providing exactly that choice — public schools that combine accountability, innovation and results.

Thirty years ago, our state took a bold step. Lawmakers and educators came together around the simple but powerful idea that families should have meaningful choices in public education, and that schools should have the freedom to innovate while being held accountable for results.

Today, more than 230,000 students attend over 550 charter schools statewide, nearly one in five public school students in Arizona. Families choose public charter schools not because of politics, but because they see the difference that personalized, high-quality learning can make for their children.

Charter schools were the original school choice in Arizona. Long before other options existed, they provided families an alternative within the public school system, one focused on innovation, accountability and results. Arizona’s charter schools are also among the most regulated and transparent public schools in the state, facing rigorous academic and financial oversight to ensure quality and equity.

What makes Arizona’s charter schools thrive isn’t a single model or philosophy. It’s their diversity. From STEM academies to arts-focused campuses, dual-language immersion programs, and career and technical pathways, charter schools are meeting students where they are and preparing them for the future. Across the state, educators are redefining what’s possible when schools are empowered to innovate and families are empowered to choose.

The results speak for themselves. Charter schools consistently rank among Arizona’s highest-performing public schools and serve families from every community and background. They are a proven choice for parents seeking educational environments that prioritize student achievement, creativity and community engagement.

As we look to the next 30 years, one thing is clear: Arizona’s charter schools aren’t just a part of our public education system — they are essential to its strength and success. Protecting the freedom, flexibility and focus on students that have made charter schools successful is critical.

When families have options, and educators are empowered to innovate, students thrive. That is why Arizona charter schools remain a model of what’s possible in public education and why they will continue to deliver choice, innovation, and excellence for generations to come.

Jake Logan is CEO of the Arizona Charter Schools Association.