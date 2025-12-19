Poll: Arizonans support clean energy to improve health, air quality and keep bills affordable

Every year, the American Lung Association surveys Arizona voters about the air we breathe, the energy we use, and the future we want for our state. This year’s results could not be clearer: Arizonans want their leaders to take steps to clean our air and accelerate the transition to affordable, reliable clean energy.

According to our latest statewide poll, concern about air pollution remains high with 83% of Arizona voters viewing it as a serious problem. Seventy-eight percent say climate change is a serious concern as well. These numbers reflect what many Arizona families experience throughout the year: more extreme heat, more wildfire smoke, more smoggy days, and more moments when it simply feels harder to breathe.

As a result, voters overwhelmingly support expanding clean energy solutions. Three out of four Arizonans say the state should implement more clean energy policies to improve air quality and meet rising electricity demand. They strongly prefer solar (75%) and wind power (59%) to fossil fuels, and by a wide 75% to 25% margin, they favor building new clean-energy projects over constructing new methane gas plants.

Voters also understand that clean energy will help reduce electricity bills (71%), strengthen Arizona’s economy and create quality jobs (71%), and improve the reliability of our power grid (67%). These beliefs are supported by facts and in a rapidly growing state, with increasing energy needs, the benefits shouldn’t be ignored.

These findings come as the Arizona Corporation Commission continues to make major energy decisions that ignore the priorities of its own voters. Despite broad public support for cleaner, more affordable power sources, the commission recently approved methane gas expansion proposals from utility companies. Yet three in five voters say utilities should stop spending money to expand oil and gas infrastructure and instead transition to wind, solar and energy-efficiency measures.

Arizonans want cleaner energy, and they want leaders to align with them. Policymakers who support clean-energy transition policies are viewed more favorably (64% more favorable vs. just 11% less favorable). Voters are watching, and they expect action.

This year’s polling also reflects growing concern about the state’s vulnerability to extreme weather. After another year of record heat, prolonged ozone pollution, and worsening air-quality trends, Arizonans increasingly recognize the connection between climate change and daily life. They also understand that clean energy means cleaner air: voters say new wind and solar projects will be better than new gas plants for reducing air pollution (82%), protecting the health of Arizona families (82%), and addressing climate impacts (80%).

Arizonans also want tools to make clean energy more accessible at home. A strong majority continues to support assistance for energy-efficiency upgrades that reduce consumption and lower monthly bills. Yet, the ACC is currently rolling back programs that have been in place for more than 15 years and saved customers millions of dollars.

The science is clear that fossil-fuel combustion in power generation and transportation worsens asthma, COPD, heart disease, and other respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. It is encouraging that Arizona voters understand these risks and are calling for solutions that will protect their families’ health.

Every year that we’ve polled Arizonans, one theme has remained constant: People across the political spectrum want their leaders to embrace clean-energy technologies. that reduce pollution, help families save money, and move the state toward a healthier, more resilient future.

It’s time for the ACC and other state leaders to listen to the people they serve and prioritize clean energy solutions that secure a better future for Arizona’s families.

JoAnna Strother is senior advocacy director in Phoenix for the American Lung Association.