Republican lawmaker calls for flood relief after FEMA denial

Damage from flooding in Globe, Ariz., is seen on Saturday morning, Sept. 27, 2025. (Adam Klepp/KNXV-TV - ABC15 Arizona via AP)

Key points:

Federal government denies funding for Gila County flood recovery

Rep. Walt Blackman sponsors bill for $25 million in state funds

Gila County must report monthly on expenditures if the bill becomes law

After the federal government denied a request from Gov. Katie Hobbs for funding to help recovery efforts from September flooding, some relief could come from state funds in the upcoming legislative session.



Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, announced earlier in December that he’s sponsoring House Bill 2070, an appropriations bill that would provide $25 million to Gila County for flood recovery efforts that are estimated to have caused more than $33 million in damages to communities in Gila County and Mohave County.

“Our community has endured unimaginable hardship,” Blackman said in a Dec. 18 video posted to X. “The floods that swept through Globe, Miami, San Carlos, Claypool and surrounding areas have taken lives and destroyed homes and left families and businesses struggling just to recover.”

The funds would be used for flood prevention measures, cleanup activities and financial assistance to public and private landowners for emergency repairs related to flooding damage, according to the bill.

HB2070 was prefiled just days before the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Hobbs’ request for a major disaster declaration in October due to the severe storms and flooding. Hobbs condemned FEMA’s decision in a Dec. 23 statement and said she’s appealing the decision.



“The people of Gila and Mohave County were devastated by flooding from severe monsoon storms this September,” Hobbs said. “Now, they’re being denied support from the federal government with little explanation. By denying much-needed relief, this administration is leaving Arizonans out on their own after their homes, businesses, roads and bridges were decimated by historic storms.”

FEMA’s denial not only was a denial to a Democratic governor, but a denial to a bipartisan request from several members of Arizona’s congressional delegation that supported Hobbs’ efforts in seeking a major disaster declaration. U.S. Republican Reps. Eli Crane and David Schweikert, and Democrats Greg Stanton, Yassamin Ansari, and Sens. Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego all signed their support for the relief in a Nov. 5 letter.

“Entire neighborhoods were inundated, roads became impassable, bridges were washed out, families were displaced, and hundreds of homes and businesses were damaged,” the group wrote in their letter sent to President Donald Trump.

In a Dec. 20 letter sent to Hobbs from FEMA, the department explained its review of the damage from the September flooding did not meet the severity and magnitude required to exceed the capabilities of the state and local governments affected by the storm, and that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary.

Gila County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Christensen, a Republican, said in a statement: “Devastation from our recent and profound flooding in southern Gila County has left many in financial ruin, homes destroyed, infrastructure destroyed or badly damaged, as well as a loss of life. Gila County is left with significant challenges that we can never meet standing alone. Assistance from FEMA is vital, without which we will not recover to any level of the restoration needed.”

Blackman said in his video that his bill would also require accountability, directing Gila County to submit a monthly report to the Legislature on expenditures and reimbursements resulting from the bill if it’s signed into law.

The bill also notes the $25 million appropriation would be used to supplement any funds allocated by the federal government for flooding recovery rather than supplant or replace should Hobbs’ appeal be successful.

Blackman added: “This appropriation is a lifeline, but it is also a promise that we will not forget those who have been hurting and we will stand with you until the recovery is complete. We will rebuild together stronger before we go forward.”