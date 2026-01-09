Powering Arizona’s economy takes foresight and investment

As storm clouds gather in the background, workers check power lines after violent storms passed through Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Everywhere you look, you can see Arizona’s incredible growth happening in real time. But what we don’t always stop to fully appreciate is that beyond growing in population, we’ve completely transformed our economy along the way.

Once looked down on as a “flyover state,” Arizona has become the place to be for the biggest industries in our economy, from advanced manufacturing to high-tech startups.

We are now internationally recognized as the hub for semiconductors. All this growth isn’t only powering our economy with great jobs; it’s also supporting the onshoring of American manufacturing and bolstering our national security.

This success didn’t just happen by accident. It was the result of intentional policy and strategic investments in infrastructure that allowed Arizona to strike when the iron was hot.

And following the Great Recession, when Arizona was hit harder than almost any other state due to our reliance on homebuilding, our leaders developed an aggressive plan to diversify our economy.

Today, Arizona faces new challenges — and once again, bold action is needed.

Utility providers like APS and SRP now project that Arizona’s electricity demand will double in just six years. That’s the same amount of growth it took more than a century to reach before.

It’s not stopping anytime soon. Nearly 500 manufacturing companies are currently in the pipeline to move or expand in our state, according to the Arizona Commerce Authority. These projects represent jobs, investment, opportunity, and rising quality of life for Arizonans — but only if we’re ready.

Our energy infrastructure must rise to meet this demand. Fortunately, Arizona already has a strong foundation. We’ve built a balanced energy mix: 45% natural gas, 27% nuclear, 8% coal, and 19% renewables as of 2024. This diversity is one reason why our state has experienced no significant blackouts or brownouts, even as demand has climbed. It’s proof that smart energy policy works. You can’t say the same for some of our competitors, like Texas.

We’re also leading the way on renewable energy. Arizona ranks among the top five states in solar-powered generating capacity, with more than 6,100 megawatts installed. In 2024, solar accounted for 82% of all newly approved energy generation capacity statewide — a clear sign we are embracing innovation while maintaining reliability.

But innovation without investment won’t be enough. If we fail to act, our ability to support new businesses, power our communities, and keep utility costs affordable will be at risk.

That’s why we formed Arizonans for Responsible Growth, a coalition of business and community leaders committed to keeping Arizona’s economy strong by advocating for smart, forward-looking investments in our energy and water infrastructure. We believe that preparing for tomorrow means acting today.

Our goal is to identify, recruit, and support candidates who understand the relationship between responsible growth and healthy utilities. Our candidates will support diverse energy sources, data-driven demand projections, and provide the most affordable and reliable power to our residents and businesses.

We felt compelled to form Arizonans for Responsible Growth to push back against an ideological anti-growth contingent pursuing energy policies that have failed in states like California.

Reliable power isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity. It’s about protecting the Arizona we’ve built and securing the opportunities we want to pass on to future generations.

Arizona’s success story is still being written. With responsible planning and united leadership, we can make sure the next chapter is even brighter than the last.

Jimmy Lindblom is a native of Arizona. He is a founding member of Arizonans for Responsible Growth and currently serves as Chairman of the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission, Co-Chairman of the Political Affairs Committee for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, and Vice President of Economic Development & Infrastructure at Willmeng.