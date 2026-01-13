Former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich dies at 59

Attorney General of Arizona Mark Brnovich speaking at the 2019 Inauguration of Governor Doug Ducey and statewide officials at the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Former Attorney General Mark Brnovich has died at age 59, his family announced Tuesday.

Brnovich led a storied career in state government and politics, carving his path from prosecutor to lobbyist to department director to two-term attorney general.

“Best known as Arizona’s 26th Attorney General, a state and federal prosecutor, and champion of justice, he will forever be remembered and cherished by us as a beloved father, husband, son, and brother,” The Brnovich family said in a statement. “We are heartbroken with this loss and are deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support from so many wonderful people across the state and country.”

Brnovich, a son of Serbian immigrants, studied political science at Arizona State University, later received his law degree from the University of San Diego and went on to work at nearly every level of government.

His resume includes stints as an intern for former Sen. John McCain and as a Command Staff Judge Advocate for the National Guard.

Brnovich went on to work as a prosecutor at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office and, later, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He led the Center for Constitutional Government at the Goldwater Institute, and lobbied for the private prison firm, Corrections Corporation of America, all the while serving as a judge pro tem at Maricopa County Superior Court.

Gov. Jan Brewer then appointed Brnovich to serve as the Director of the Arizona Department of Gaming in 2009 and headed the agency until 2013.

He left office in 2013 to run for the Attorney General’s Office in 2014, pitted against then-incumbent Attorney General Tom Horne.

Brnovich bested Horne and clinched a second term in 2019.

Horne mourned Brnovich’s passing, putting past political rivalry aside.

“Mark Brnovich was an outstanding, dedicated public servant and a devoted family man. He will be missed, Horne said. “At one time we were political opponents, but we eventually became friends, for which I am grateful.”

During his time as attorney general, Brnovich championed consumer protection, collecting millions in settlements from companies such as Theranos, General Motors, Volkswagen and Ticketmaster.

In his second term, he refuted President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in 2020, though he stopped short of pursuing prosecution of the electors who submitted a false slate for Trump and delayed the release of a report on the 2020 election.

Amid his campaign for U.S. Senate, Brnovich resumed capital punishment in the state, following a long pause after the botched execution of Joseph Wood in 2014.

He oversaw executions of three death row inmates in his last year in office.

Brnovich went on to lose the Republican primary for the Senate to Blake Masters.

He was in private practice when his name was briefly floated by the Trump administration for the ambassadorship to Serbia. But his name was later pulled from consideration without explanation.

Brnovich is survived by his wife, Arizona District Court Judge Susan Brnovich, and his two daughters, Milena and Sofija.

A swell of condolences from across the political spectrum followed the announcement of Brnovich’s passing.

Former Gov. Doug Ducey said, “It was an honor to campaign with and serve alongside Mark Brnovich. His passion for the law, justice, and victims were hallmarks of his career in public service.”

Attorney General Kris Mayes said, “Arizona is grateful for his service. My thoughts, and those of everyone he worked with at the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, are with his loved ones today.”

Senate President Warren Petersen remembered Brnovich as a “devoted public servant.”

“Mark’s story reflected the best of Arizona – the son of immigrant parents who believed in this country, a veteran who served in the Arizona National Guard, and a public servant who took his oath seriously,” Petersen said in a statement. “His commitment to public service was matched by his love for this state and his pride in being an Arizonan. He leaves behind a legacy of principled leadership and a record of service that will not be forgotten.”

The Brnovich family said information on the memorial service arrangement would be made public when available.