Don’t pass mandates that make health care and insurance more costly

As we kick off 2026 and the start of a new legislative session, the business community has identified the same top concern for the last three years running: the rising cost of health care. The Greater Phoenix Chamber has long advocated for strong insurance and health care markets that prioritize quality of care, affordability, and a variety of options. In fact, many health care and insurance companies call Arizona home because of our commonsense approach that has created a business-friendly environment. But that can change overnight without a thoughtful roadmap for the future.

Arizona hospitals, especially rural providers, have long felt the pinch of rising costs. Insurers are working to find creative solutions to reduce expenses. Providers are working to give the best quality of care to their patients. A critical piece in the health care delivery system, PBMs are introducing new transparency measures and negotiating the best possible prescription drug rate for their clients.

Once again, it is critical that the Arizona Legislature reject bills that increase health care costs and reduce transparency. Year after year, state after state, lawmakers have done more harm by inserting themselves into private business practices and forcing new mandates, ultimately raising prices and reducing the availability of quality health care for small businesses. Despite more than 90% of employers indicating their satisfaction with their PBMs, Congress and neighboring states continue to try to regulate them out of business, which is not a benefit to Arizonans.

The Arizona health care system is already heavily regulated. We have seen the catastrophic effects of laws in other states, forcing pharmacies to close and putting business owners in an untenable position of having to decide between providing health care coverage for their employees and making new investments in their companies. Decisions about which drugs to cover, or where a prescription can be filled, are best left to the employer and employee, not the government.

The Legislature has an opportunity to make a positive impact on the cost of health care. We must reject calls to increase the cost of prescription drugs through new “dispensing fees,” which really is just a fancy term for a pill tax. We cannot let the government dictate where you can — or can’t — get a prescription filled. Proposals like these hurt hard-working Arizonans and the businesses that employ them. Let’s make 2026 the year of no new mandates. The business community is urging the Legislature to steer clear of new, costly regulations that strain businesses and hurt hard-working Arizonans.

