Arizona’s families need solutions that work: Here’s why HB2682 and HB2698 make sense

Arizona is facing a crisis that threatens family stability, children’s outcomes, and the economic health of our communities. While headlines often focus on rising rents or visible homelessness, the data tells a deeper story. Thousands of hardworking families are being pushed to the brink by temporary financial emergencies, and our state lacks a permanent safety net to stop preventable evictions before they happen.



Last year, Maricopa County recorded more than 87,000 eviction filings, a record high and a 21% increase over 2019. January 2024 alone saw nearly 8,000 filings, the highest single month ever. Even more telling, 96% of these cases stem from nonpayment of rent, often triggered not by irresponsibility, but by short term setbacks like car repairs, medical bills or reduced work hours. One bad month can spiral into catastrophe.



From 2021 to 2024, Arizona had a lifeline. The Arizona Rental Assistance Program helped stabilize thousands of households, but it ended in August of 2024 when federal funding ran out. Today, Maricopa County receives roughly 1,900 calls every month from families seeking rental assistance and many are being turned away. That is why I strongly support House Bill 2682 and House Bill 2698.



Smart, fiscally responsible solutions

HB 2682 reinvigorates the Arizona Rental Assistance Program with a $5,000,000 investment, providing targeted support to families with children facing temporary crises. This is not a handout. It is a carefully designed intervention with eligibility requirements and reasonable guardrails. Families must demonstrate residency, show future ability to pay rent, be no more than two months behind, and document a genuine emergency. Assistance is limited to once per year and capped at two months or $5,000. Payments go directly to landlords, who agree not to pursue eviction during the covered period.

HB 2698 compliments that effort by establishing a Study Committee on Rental Assistance, bringing together renters, landlords, housing developers, tenant advocates and government agencies to evaluate what works and recommend long term, data driven improvements. This is responsible governance: act now, measure outcomes and refine solutions.

The fiscal case is clear. Emergency shelter for a family of four costs between $13,500 to $20,000 for just three months, nearly four times the maximum rental assistance. Research shows eviction increases homelessness risk by 300 to 467% and reduces family earnings by $1,300 to $2,400 annually. Children change schools and fall behind. Communities absorb cascading costs in emergency medical care, social services and lost tax revenue.



With a $5,000,000 investment, Arizona could help 1,000 to 1,600 families remain housed. The return on investment is conservatively $3 in savings for every $1 expended. This is not charity. It is smart economics.



Everyone benefits

Landlords benefit too. Evictions typically cost property owners $3,500 to $10,000 in legal fees, lost rent, and turnover expenses. HB 2682 pays landlords directly, providing the agreed upon rent instead of costly court battles, while keeping units occupied.



Children, the most vulnerable victims of eviction, benefit most of all. They did not create the financial emergency. Yet research shows eviction in childhood leads to worse outcomes that persist for years. Arizona has a moral obligation to protect them.



For less than 3% of the cost of a single highway interchange, we can keep families in their homes, children in their schools, and communities intact. We will spend this money one way or another, either on prevention now, or on emergency services later.



Prevention is cheaper. Prevention is smarter. Prevention is more humane.

Behind those 87,000 eviction filings are real families, neighbors doing everything right who were blindsided by unexpected hardship. Any of us could be one crisis away from needing help.

The choice is clear. Arizona should advance HB 2682 and HB 2698. Our families deserve stability. Our children deserve security. The time to act is now.

Kesha Hodge Washington is the Vice Mayor of the City of Phoenix.