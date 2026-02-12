Taylor Robson quits Arizona governor’s race

Karrin Taylor Robson speaks at a town hall event with former Republican New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, July 29, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. Robson, a wealthy Republican businessperson, said Wednesday, February 12, 2026, that she is dropping her bid for Arizona governor. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin, File)

Key Points:

Karrin Taylor Robson ended her campaign for the Republican nomination for governor

Taylor Robson warned Republicans must avoid a “divisive primary”

U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert are now the main contenders in the primary

Karrin Taylor Robson suspends her campaign for governor, citing her desire to avoid a “divisive Republican primary.”

In a statement, Taylor Robson said she is stepping back from the race to help the Republican Party win back the governorship from incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

“… we cannot afford a divisive Republican primary that drains resources and turns into months of intraparty attacks,” Taylor Robson said. “It only weakens our conservative cause and gives the left exactly what they want: a fractured Republican Party heading into November. With so much on the line in 2026, I am not willing to contribute to that outcome.”



Taylor Robson’s exit leaves U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs and David Schweikert as the main contenders for the Republican nomination to lead the top of the ticket in Arizona. The state’s primary is set for July 28.

“I want to thank Karrin Taylor Robson for a well-run campaign and for her many contributions to keeping our state red,” Biggs wrote in a post on X. “This is a critical time for our party to unite and avoid a costly, divisive primary as the weak and ineffective Katie Hobbs continues to hurt Arizonans.”

Meanwhile, Hobbs’ campaign took a victory lap in a statement from her campaign manager Nicole DeMont.

“Karrin Taylor Robson saw the writing on the wall and knows that Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to win re-election because of her bipartisan record of lowering costs, securing the border, and protecting healthcare,” DeMont said. “No matter who emerges from this chaotic primary, we will stay focused on building a winning coalition of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who believe in putting Arizona first.”

Taylor Robson ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2022, losing to Kari Lake. She entered the Republican primary for the 2026 election in February 2025 after President Donald Trump endorsed her at Turning Point USA’s 2024 conference in Phoenix.

Trump’s endorsement of Robson drew ire from the more conservative members of the Arizona Republican Party, like Arizona Freedom Caucus Chair and Sen. Jake Hoffman. Eventually, Trump gave a second endorsement to Biggs when he launched his campaign in March.

Taylor Robson ran as a moderate, anti-Trump foil to the ultraconservative Lake in 2022, but attempted to court the president’s favor — and his voters — for her second gubernatorial run. However, many Republicans were wary of Taylor Robson’s shifting alliances and threw their support behind Biggs.

Known for self-funding her campaigns, Taylor Robson had the largest campaign warchest in the Republican primary, with $1.2 million in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports from January. Taylor Robson pledged to continue supporting Republican candidates in 2026 and much of her campaign cash will likely be funnelled to other races.

Schweikert’s campaign did not release a statement or immediately respond to a request for comment.

Republican lawmakers and operatives took to social media to thank Taylor Robson for her work on the campaign and supporting Republican candidates and the party in Arizona.

“I look forward to continuing to work with you in the future to hold the line and expand our majorities in the Arizona Senate & House,” Sen. T.J. Shope said in a post on X. “Let’s unite our party behind (Biggs) so we can win the big battle in November!”