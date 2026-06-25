‘Super Speeders’ law will enable motorists to avoid license suspension

A speed limiter device in use, preventing the vehicle from going over the posted speed limit of 35 mph. (Jakob Thorington / Arizona Capitol Times)

Key Points:

Judges can soon offer an option for “Super Speeders” to install a speed control device in their vehicle instead of a license suspension

Bill received bipartisan support and a recent signature from Gov. Katie Hobbs

The measure takes effect in 2027

Arizona will soon give habitual speeders an alternative option to losing their license — a temporary device, opted into by the driver, that limits vehicle speed.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2417, called the “Stop Super Speeders Law,” into law last week. Once the law goes into effect in July 2027, judges will be able to offer excessive speeders an option to install a speed assistance device that automatically limits vehicles to the road’s posted speed limit.

The new law’s sponsor, Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott Valley, said he considers the measure to be a workforce bill — one that keeps people facing a license suspension with a means to operate their vehicles legally so they can keep working. The device would be optional, and installed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

“This is not forced on you. This is not big brother,” Nguyen said. “The reality is that big brother already took your license.”

According to Steer Safe Coalition, a national advocate for speeding legislation, the speed control devices can range in installation prices from $100 to $250, depending on the year and make of a vehicle.

Nguyen said while he didn’t think dangerous drivers who have DUI-related charges should be on the road, he did want to offer an alternative means for people to continue driving if they’ve racked up numerous speeding tickets.

The Arizona Department of Transportation assesses points against the driving record of motorists who violate traffic laws or drive under the influence. Judges then determine if a person’s license should be suspended depending on how many points they’ve accumulated and the severity of their driving offenses.

“This law focuses on the small number of repeat speeders who put every family at risk using proven technology to stop dangerous behavior before tragedy occurs,” said Amy Cohen, the founder and president of Families for Safe Streets.

Cohen’s 12-year-old son was killed in 2013 while he was waiting for a friend to take him to soccer practice. He was struck by a van while attempting to retrieve a soccer ball from a street in Brooklyn, which led to Cohen starting Families for Safe Streets and advocating for safer transportation infrastructure in her city. After some research, she found that drivers consistently exceeded 30 miles above the posted speed limit on the road her son was killed on.

The most recent crash report from the Arizona Department of Transportation indicates there were more than 121,000 crashes in the state from 2024. Of those crashes, nearly 21,000 people were injured from speed-related crashes and 417 people died.

A bipartisan group of legislators helped get HB 2417 through the Legislature and the measure received a supermajority vote in the Senate before Hobbs signed the bill.

“I was proud to co-sponsor this bipartisan bill to make sure we protect people against excessive speeding and help prior offenders correct their behavior without becoming a drain on society,” said Rep. Kevin Volk, D-Tucson.

The law requires the speed control devices to have an override feature so that a person can accelerate up to 10 miles per hour above a posted speed limit for 60 seconds if they need to make an evasive maneuver while driving.

“No one should have to lose a loved one because of reckless speeding. This legislation takes a smart, evidence-based approach by focusing on the most dangerous behaviors while allowing people to move safely throughout their communities,” said Sen. Analise Ortiz, D-Phoenix.