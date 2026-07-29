Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wild horse decisions should be led by science

By Craig Downer//July 29, 2026//

Home>Opinion>

Wild horse decisions should be led by science

wild horses, feral horses, Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, Forest Service

Authorities are investigating the slaughter of dozens of horses in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in October. The Forest Service makes a distinction between wild horses, which are protected by law, and feral horses, which are not. (Photo by Megan Newsham/Cronkite News)

Wild horse decisions should be led by science

By Craig Downer//July 29, 2026//

Craig C. Downer

Karen Schutte’s recent Arizona Capitol Times op-ed, “Arizona Should Not Manage Wild Horses by Straw Poll,” raises an important question that deserves serious consideration: How should public agencies establish population targets for free-roaming wildlife?

During my recent visit to Phoenix for the July 22 “Preserve the Herd – Follow the Science” rally, I spoke with citizens concerned that management decisions affecting the Salt River horses are moving forward without sufficient independent scientific review. Their concerns deserve serious consideration.

As a wildlife ecologist who has studied wild horse populations for decades, I believe management decisions affecting the Salt River horses should be supported by independent scientific analysis, transparent data, and a clear understanding of long-term population viability including a viable population’s year-round habitat needs.

Stakeholder participation is an important component of public-resource management. However, stakeholder preferences are not a substitute for scientific assessment. Population targets should be based on biological and ecological considerations, including genetic diversity, effective population size, age structure, reproductive success, mortality rates, habitat conditions and requirements, and long-term resilience.

When populations are reduced below sustainable levels, the consequences may not become apparent immediately. Loss of genetic diversity, increased vulnerability to disease, reduced adaptability, and population instability can emerge over time. Once genetic variation is lost, it is often difficult or impossible to restore.

Our challenge is to determine whether the goal we’ve set for the horse population is based on solid and thorough-going science and if it’s been reviewed by independent experts who understand how to conserve and manage wildlife and do not possess any serious conflicts of interest when it comes to the wild horses. We need to make sure that our plan is fair and makes sense, and that it’s been checked against the principles that guide conservation and wildlife management. This way, we can be confident that we’re making the best decisions for the horses and the environment. And we should take a comprehensive view of the effects, or impacts, of the naturally living horses, a “big picture” view both in space and in time.

Arizona’s Salt River horses are a unique and highly valued public resource. Decisions affecting their future should be transparent, scientifically defensible, and subject to independent review.

Public confidence is strengthened when agencies clearly demonstrate how management targets were established and how those targets are supported by the best available science.

Craig C. Downer is a wildlife ecologist and author who specializes in the mammalian order Perissodactyla, including all members of the horse, tapir and rhinoceros families.

No tags for this post.

Related Content

semiconductor industry, jobs,  Maricopa County Community College District, Biden administration

Arizona built the Fabs – now let’s build the supply chains

When Congress passed the CHIPS and Science Act, it recognized a simple truth: the United States had become too[...]

July 27, 2026

Let’s protect American breweries

For years, I’ve been fortunate enough to own and operate the Sunrise Market in Phoenix. As a store owner, I [...]

July 22, 2026

Arizona should not manage wild horses by straw poll

Imagine if the Arizona Department of Transportation decided where to build a new highway based on a confidenti[...]

July 20, 2026
Voting rights

What I learned from touring Maricopa County’s election center

[caption id="attachment_499341" align="alignleft" width="200"] Eric Luoma[/caption] Early voting has begun ac[...]

July 15, 2026

This Independence Day, keeping our republic starts here in Arizona

[caption id="attachment_128220" align="alignleft" width="214"] Scott Bales[/caption] Every Fourth of July, [...]

July 3, 2026

State leaders missed the moment for education

Editor’s note: This commentary utilizes research from the Helios Education Foundation and its associate Educ[...]

July 2, 2026

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.