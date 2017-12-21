Now is perfect time to help foster kids and get a tax benefit, too

The holiday season sees a deluge of requests for charitable giving at a time when family budgets are often tight. But, there is a painless way to help children in foster care.

The Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit reduces your state income tax obligation $1 for every dollar you give to Aid to Adoption of Special Kids (AASK) or other qualifying Arizona foster care organizations. That means when you give AASK $100 now, you will get that $100 back in the form of a lower state income tax bill. The tax credit limits are $500 for individuals and $1,000 for a couple filing a joint return.

AASK uses these gifts to strengthen the bonds between siblings who are separated in the foster care system. Sibling relationships are among the most important we have in life. But children in foster care are often separated from their brothers and sisters with no guarantee of regular visits.

Donations also support the AASK Mentoring program that matches committed adults with children in group homes and shelters.

Children and teens in foster care who live in a group home often endure a chaotic and transient way of life. A mentor is often the only consistent, caring adult in their lives. Children and youth who have a mentor in their lives do better in school and have stronger relationships with parents, teachers and peers.

Relationships matter. With your help, the Arizona foster care tax credit helps AASK build positive relationships for children in foster care.

— Julie Turko is director of development for AASK – Aid to Adoption of Special Kids.