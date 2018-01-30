Water overhaul bills would extend pumping, ease use limits

Long-awaited legislation overhauling Arizona’s water management policies includes proposals to waive some restrictions on overuse contained in a landmark 1980 state law.

The proposals introduced by Republican Sen. Gail Griffin of Hereford would allow over-pumping in some areas to continue 10 years longer than current law allows. The proposal also reintroduces workarounds to water use restrictions for Cochise and Yuma counties that Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed in 2016.

Other provisions include a ban on water exports, studying desalination as a new water source and exemptions to current pumping rules for greenhouses.

Ducey and his staff have been working for months to craft the first major changes since 1980 Groundwater Management Act.

Griffin said Tuesday that Arizona has long been ahead of other states and the new proposals continue that advance.