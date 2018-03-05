House panel gives blessing to ‘God enriches’ bill

Arizona State Rep. Isela Blanc, D-Tempe, was arrested Monday in Washington, D.C. while advocating for undocumented immigrants.

Blanc was in Washington participating in a sit-in along with advocates from Living United For Change in Arizona, or LUCHA, and national groups like United We Dream and Center for Popular Democracy.

The groups were there to demand that Congress pass a comprehensive immigration reform bill protecting the more than 700,000 young undocumented immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program.

The program was scheduled to end Monday, however, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling delayed the end date of the program.

Blanc is one of two state legislators that were formerly undocumented. She came to the United States from Mexico on a visa when she was 6 years old and was undocumented until 16, when she became a legal permanent resident.

The other is Rep. Cesar Chavez, D-Phoenix, who came to the United States from Mexico when he was 3 years old in 1991.

Rep. Tony Navarette, D-Phoenix, who is in D.C. for a conference and was at the demonstration, said Blanc was arrested for civil disobedience for blocking traffic on the National Mall after police tried to disperse the crowd of roughly 500 people.

LUCHA members and other local activists were also arrested, Navarette said.

United States Capitol Police spokeswoman Eva Malecki said 68 people were arrested for “unlawful demonstration activities” on the National Mall. They were each charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, and 28 of them were also charged with resisting arrest.

Another 19 people were arrested in the Longworth House Office building and charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.

Navarette said the groups will meet with staffers from U.S. Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake’s office, and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s office on Tuesday to lobby for immigration reform.