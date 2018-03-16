Quantcast
Texter in fender bender with senator after he proposes texting ban (access required)

Texter in fender bender with senator after he proposes texting ban (access required)

By: Ben Giles March 16, 2018 , 3:46 pm

“A funny thing happened on the way home last night,” Sen. Bob Worsley said of the fender bender he got into roughly an hour after helping pass a ban on texting while driving in Arizona. The Mesa Republican said he was rear ended while driving to his Mesa office from the Capitol, where Thursday afternoon he ...

