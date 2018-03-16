Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Texter in fender bender with senator after he proposes texting ban
“A funny thing happened on the way home last night,” Sen. Bob Worsley said of the fender bender he got into roughly an hour after helping pass a ban on texting while driving in Arizona. The Mesa Republican said he was rear ended while driving to his Mesa office from the Capitol, where Thursday afternoon he ...