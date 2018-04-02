The Breakdown, Episode 12: What do you want, and when do you want it?

Public school teachers and their supporters turned out in the thousands on March 28 with a list of demands for their elected representatives.

They want change now, but Gov. Doug Ducey’s response seemed to indicate they won’t get what they want – not right away anyway.

Teachers aren’t alone in waiting for funds that may not come. While former state Sen. Debbie Lesko is receiving the financial support of national Republican groups, her Democratic challenger in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, is on her own.

And a group of freshman Democrats just want to be heard.

Meanwhile, our reporters are getting antsy for the budget. Any idea when we’ll get a look, politicos?

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Little Idea,” “Creative Minds” and “Energy” by Bensound.