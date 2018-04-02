Quantcast
The Breakdown, Episode 12: What do you want, and when do you want it?

By: Katie Campbell April 2, 2018 , 4:00 am

 

Thousands of teachers, students and public education advocates rallied at the Arizona Capitol on March 28, 2018. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Public school teachers and their supporters turned out in the thousands on March 28 with a list of demands for their elected representatives.

They want change now, but Gov. Doug Ducey’s response seemed to indicate they won’t get what they want – not right away anyway.

Teachers aren’t alone in waiting for funds that may not come. While former state Sen. Debbie Lesko is receiving the financial support of national Republican groups, her Democratic challenger in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District, Dr. Hiral Tipirneni, is on her own.

And a group of freshman Democrats just want to be heard.

Meanwhile, our reporters are getting antsy for the budget. Any idea when we’ll get a look, politicos?

