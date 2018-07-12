Quantcast
Mosley felt the need for speed (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 12, 2018

Mosley apologized for his behavior during a March 27 traffic stop north of Parker in which he not only claimed legislative immunity and got off the hook for driving 40 mph over the speed limit, but also told the deputy that he often drives more than 120 mph. To read more on this item plus all ...

