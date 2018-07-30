Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / A flat-tax raises more revenue than tax on the rich (access required)

A flat-tax raises more revenue than tax on the rich (access required)

By: Guest Opinion July 30, 2018

Arizona needs higher taxes to properly fund education for its current and growing population by adopting a sustainable and reliable taxation policy that is fair and balanced. Many voters favor taxing themselves more to increase funding for education and do not want to receive handouts from the wealthy. It would be a shame if voters reluctantly support #InvestInEd because they weren’t given a choice to vote for my alternative income tax proposal.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

free-speech-620

Freedom of speech is on a roll, but not in Arizona

Phoenix frames their action as necessary to stop discrimination – but then, government officials always sanitize compelling speech in appealing terms.